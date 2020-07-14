Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly accepts section 8 basketball court bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse dog park e-payments hot tub package receiving

Build a new and exciting lifestyle at Sierra Meadows. Located in northeastern Albuquerque, our apartment homes deliver the perfect fusion of urban and countryside in a beautiful desert location. Relax and unwind at home amid stunning views of the Sandia Mountains, while enjoying the convenience and endless amenities of our apartment homes. With direct access to Highway 25 and numerous popular retail centers, restaurants, entertainment, and parks, your new home at Sierra Meadows fits any routine. If you are searching for an apartment in Albuquerque, we will help you find the perfect fit at Sierra Meadows.