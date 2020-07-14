All apartments in Albuquerque
Sierra Meadows
Sierra Meadows

4236 Eubank Blvd NE · (505) 207-2277
Location

4236 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111
San Gabriel

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 26-10 · Avail. Jul 31

$936

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 34-14 · Avail. Jul 31

$936

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 26-07 · Avail. now

$936

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sierra Meadows.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
accepts section 8
basketball court
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
package receiving
Build a new and exciting lifestyle at Sierra Meadows. Located in northeastern Albuquerque, our apartment homes deliver the perfect fusion of urban and countryside in a beautiful desert location. Relax and unwind at home amid stunning views of the Sandia Mountains, while enjoying the convenience and endless amenities of our apartment homes. With direct access to Highway 25 and numerous popular retail centers, restaurants, entertainment, and parks, your new home at Sierra Meadows fits any routine. If you are searching for an apartment in Albuquerque, we will help you find the perfect fit at Sierra Meadows.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per person
Deposit: $200-$300
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 50 lbs and under

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sierra Meadows have any available units?
Sierra Meadows has 5 units available starting at $936 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does Sierra Meadows have?
Some of Sierra Meadows's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sierra Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Sierra Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sierra Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, Sierra Meadows is pet friendly.
Does Sierra Meadows offer parking?
Yes, Sierra Meadows offers parking.
Does Sierra Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sierra Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sierra Meadows have a pool?
Yes, Sierra Meadows has a pool.
Does Sierra Meadows have accessible units?
No, Sierra Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does Sierra Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sierra Meadows has units with dishwashers.
