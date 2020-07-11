5 Apartments for rent in Albuquerque, NM with move-in specials
"Albuquerque where the skies are blue / Gonna take a bus take a train gonna' fly / Prayin' she's there after all this time / Albuquerque my heart aches for you." (-Sons of the Desert, "Albuquerque")
You know that dream you've always had, the one where you hike two hours up a mountain in the warm sunshine, go camping in the wilderness, and then ski right back down the mountain into your own yard? It's not virtual reality you're dreaming about, it's Albuquerque! With over 310 days of sunshine a year, and a very mild, dry winter, people of all ages love the place that the locals call “Burque.” Now we know you've already got your backpack on and you're raring to go camping, but if you ever want to rejoin the rest of us in polite society, you'll need a place to shower after you come back down that mountain and wherever else will you store all your gear? Let's find you that perfect Albuquerque apartment.
Having trouble with Craigslist Albuquerque? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow?
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Albuquerque apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Albuquerque apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.