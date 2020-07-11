Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:49 AM

5 Apartments for rent in Albuquerque, NM with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Albuquerque apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
5 Units Available
La Sala Grande
Sedona Ridge
3400 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$658
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$782
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious floor plans, exceptional amenities, a convenient location and top-notch apartment rentals, Sedona Ridge Apartments is an ideal apartment community in Albuquerque, NM that you’ll be proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
16 Units Available
Seven Bar Ranch
Olympus Solaire
3550 Old Airport Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$891
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1213 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly community with dog park and heated outdoor pool, located just minutes from I-25. One- and two-bedroom units have nine-foot ceiling, washer/dryer, central A/C and patio/balcony. Landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Del Norte
Lincoln Place Apartments
4401 San Pedro Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$700
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$740
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
819 sqft
Lincoln Place combines the tranquility of an established northeast Albuquerque residential neighborhood with the convenience of living just a few blocks away from the city’s main business thoroughfare.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
12 Units Available
Westgate Heights
Sandia Valley
8200 Bridge Blvd SW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$660
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1028 sqft
Located in South West Albuquerque, Crescent Ridge is your next step to peaceful apartment living. We offer a fully equipped clubhouse with fitness center, and a resort style pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
15 Units Available
La Entrada
8000 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$707
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1300 sqft
Experience convenience with washer/dryer hookup and oven in every unit. Enjoy time socializing around apartment community amenities, such as the fire pit, coffee bar and playground. Located near Stardust Skies Park with proximity to Interstate 40.
City Guide for Albuquerque, NM

"Albuquerque where the skies are blue / Gonna take a bus take a train gonna' fly / Prayin' she's there after all this time / Albuquerque my heart aches for you." (-Sons of the Desert, "Albuquerque")

You know that dream you've always had, the one where you hike two hours up a mountain in the warm sunshine, go camping in the wilderness, and then ski right back down the mountain into your own yard? It's not virtual reality you're dreaming about, it's Albuquerque! With over 310 days of sunshine a year, and a very mild, dry winter, people of all ages love the place that the locals call “Burque.” Now we know you've already got your backpack on and you're raring to go camping, but if you ever want to rejoin the rest of us in polite society, you'll need a place to shower after you come back down that mountain and wherever else will you store all your gear? Let's find you that perfect Albuquerque apartment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Albuquerque? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Albuquerque, NM

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Albuquerque apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Albuquerque apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

