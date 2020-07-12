/
nob hill
174 Apartments for rent in Nob Hill, Albuquerque, NM
3339 Central Ave NE Unit 317
3339 Central Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1522 sqft
Amazing loft style 2BR in the The Place at Nob Hill on Central just became available for rent! Walk to bars, restaurants, shopping, UNM and more!! Features include:**Vaulted Ceilings**Real Hardwood Floors**Granite Countertops**Modern Style and
4305 Central Ave NE, #123
4305 Central Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1178 sqft
Careful thought and consideration went into creating a comfortable yet functional space for the residents of The De Anza. With urban contemporary finishes, ceiling heights of 9 feet, all apartments are plug and play cable and internet ready.
309 Washington St SE
309 Washington Street Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$650
700 sqft
Wow! This beautiful space will be available very soon! NOTE: This is NOT a residence. Office/Retail/Commercial use only. Located just 3 blocks south of Central on Washington.
Results within 1 mile of Nob Hill
The Q at Nob Hill Jefferson
424 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,050
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
782 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Q at Nob Hill Jefferson in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Fair Plaza Apartments
5901 Alice Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$650
527 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
Nob Hill
4949 Roma Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$900
870 sqft
NOB HILL APARTMENTⓢ is more than just a building or Apartments complex—it is a “Community.
Hacienda Norte Apartments
201 Adams Street Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$609
570 sqft
Hacienda Este Apartments
225 Jefferson Street Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$609
625 sqft
619 Truman St SE
619 Truman Street Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2036 sqft
Spacious home located in the heart of the SE! - 3 Large bedrooms and 2 bath is located in the heart of the SE! This home includes; Two large family rooms.
2111 Oxford Ave SE
2111 Oxford Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1000 sqft
2111 Oxford Ave SE Available 08/04/20 MONTERY HEIGHTS CNM/UNM DARLING 2BD 1CG - University District Pueblo Style Adobe Adorable two bedroom, one bath, 1000 SF sunny living, nice kitchen, dishwasher & washer dryer, polished wood floors and tile
629 Alvarado Drive Southeast
629 Alvarado Drive Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1229 sqft
This delightful home located in Albuquerque, NM is now available! It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1,229sqft! Great curb appeal with an open concept. Step inside to a large living room with a fireplace and built in shelving.
520 Ortiz Rd NE
520 Ortiz Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1200 sqft
Coming Soon! Ready for move in July 3!!!!!! CUTE 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE CLOSE TO UNM, NOB HILL, UPTOWN, BUS LINES!!!! This single story townhouse has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms has an open floor plan and great outdoor space! Kitchen has an attached
1244 Columbia Dr NE
1244 Columbia Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
912 sqft
1244 Columbia Dr NE Available 06/10/20 UNMH/ UNM Law School/Med School - Coming Soon This charming home has the perfect floor plan, located near UNMH this 2 bedrooms / 1 bathroom has a single car garage offers a large back yard with separate
3608 Hannett Ave NE
3608 Hannett Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1598 sqft
Classic 3 bed/2bath with an ultra-convenient Nob Hill location. The house features 2 large living areas; a well-designed kitchen; a big, beautiful backyard with covered patio, and a spacious 2-car garage. Close to uptown, downtown, and UNM.
321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 3-B
321 Jefferson Street Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
Modern, newer, large 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment on the Eastern edge of Nob Hill. Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Washer and dryer included in unit. Refrigerated A/C.
Results within 5 miles of Nob Hill
La Entrada
8000 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$707
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1300 sqft
Experience convenience with washer/dryer hookup and oven in every unit. Enjoy time socializing around apartment community amenities, such as the fire pit, coffee bar and playground. Located near Stardust Skies Park with proximity to Interstate 40.
Monterra
4217 Louisiana Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$711
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$838
1000 sqft
Close to Montgomery Plaza. Landscaped apartment community with stunning mountain views and three on-site swimming pools. Apartments feature double stainless steel sinks, generous closet space and large private patios. Rent includes gas and trash disposal.
Spain Gardens
8401 Spain Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$662
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$730
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$842
938 sqft
Lush setting on over 37 well-maintained acres. Units with all-electric kitchens, pantries, swamp cooler A/C, and vinyl flooring. Basketball and tennis courts, billiards, and a resort-style pool.
Lincoln Place Apartments
4401 San Pedro Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$700
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$740
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
819 sqft
Lincoln Place combines the tranquility of an established northeast Albuquerque residential neighborhood with the convenience of living just a few blocks away from the city’s main business thoroughfare.
Oak Tree Park Apartments
5800 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$830
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
951 sqft
Spacious floor plans, brand new kitchens and baths with granite-inspired countertops and Whirlpool appliances. Community features a gym, business center, sauna, hot tub, pool and tennis/racquetball courts.
Netherwood Village
1501 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$715
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
With furnished apartments available, your new home includes on-site laundry, a refreshing pool, study lounge, clubhouse, and space to barbecue with friends. Perfect location just steps from UNM golf course and jogging trail.
Olympus Encantada
7400 San Pedro Dr. NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,202
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1500 sqft
Olympus Encantada is located in Northeast Albuquerque and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Each of these pet-friendly apartments features stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, ranges and extra storage for your convenience.
Mirabella Heights
701 Stephen Moody St SE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$893
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
971 sqft
Near I-40, Kirtland Air Force Base and area dining. Apartments feature a private balcony or patio, beautiful views of the city or mountains, and lots of storage. On-site spa, single car garages and fitness center.
Candlelight Square
7501 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$671
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$756
890 sqft
Convenient to Montgomery Plaza and the University of New Mexico. One- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and large private balconies or patios. On-site business center, swimming pool, fitness center, laundry and dog park.