Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

Oak Tree Park Apartments

5800 Osuna Rd NE · (505) 333-0270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5800 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109
Del Norte

Price and availability

VERIFIED 36 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 097 · Avail. Jul 29

$830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit 146 · Avail. Aug 25

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. Jul 22

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 230 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 871 sqft

Unit 123 · Avail. now

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 871 sqft

Unit 287 · Avail. now

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 871 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oak Tree Park Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
parking
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
guest parking
Experience distinctive, lavish living at Oak Tree Apartments in Del Norte, Albuquerque. Our luxury apartment community features one and two bedroom floor plans, exceptional amenities, and top-notch services. We spare no expense to ensure that your home at our pet-friendly community provides everything you need and more.

Enjoy a distinct, spacious one or two bedroom apartment home featuring optional granite-inspired countertops, black Whirlpool appliances, contemporary brushed nickel lighting and fixtures, 9-foot ceilings, spacious closets, ceiling fans, and full-size washers and dryers. In select apartments, you'll also find charming fireplaces, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, and skylights.

When it's time to unwind, play a few games of tennis, or cool off with a dip in one of our three swimming pools, relax in a hot tub, or get your workout in at our fitness center. Whatever you desire, Oak Tree Park apartments has something to offer for everyone.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom), $350 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot: included in lease (1 spot, assigned), included in lease (unassigned).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oak Tree Park Apartments have any available units?
Oak Tree Park Apartments has 34 units available starting at $830 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does Oak Tree Park Apartments have?
Some of Oak Tree Park Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oak Tree Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Oak Tree Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oak Tree Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Oak Tree Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Oak Tree Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Oak Tree Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Oak Tree Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oak Tree Park Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oak Tree Park Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Oak Tree Park Apartments has a pool.
Does Oak Tree Park Apartments have accessible units?
No, Oak Tree Park Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Oak Tree Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oak Tree Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.
