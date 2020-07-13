Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage oven range Property Amenities business center gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court parking 24hr maintenance clubhouse guest parking

Experience distinctive, lavish living at Oak Tree Apartments in Del Norte, Albuquerque. Our luxury apartment community features one and two bedroom floor plans, exceptional amenities, and top-notch services. We spare no expense to ensure that your home at our pet-friendly community provides everything you need and more.



Enjoy a distinct, spacious one or two bedroom apartment home featuring optional granite-inspired countertops, black Whirlpool appliances, contemporary brushed nickel lighting and fixtures, 9-foot ceilings, spacious closets, ceiling fans, and full-size washers and dryers. In select apartments, you'll also find charming fireplaces, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, and skylights.



When it's time to unwind, play a few games of tennis, or cool off with a dip in one of our three swimming pools, relax in a hot tub, or get your workout in at our fitness center. Whatever you desire, Oak Tree Park apartments has something to offer for everyone.