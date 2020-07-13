Amenities
Experience distinctive, lavish living at Oak Tree Apartments in Del Norte, Albuquerque. Our luxury apartment community features one and two bedroom floor plans, exceptional amenities, and top-notch services. We spare no expense to ensure that your home at our pet-friendly community provides everything you need and more.
Enjoy a distinct, spacious one or two bedroom apartment home featuring optional granite-inspired countertops, black Whirlpool appliances, contemporary brushed nickel lighting and fixtures, 9-foot ceilings, spacious closets, ceiling fans, and full-size washers and dryers. In select apartments, you'll also find charming fireplaces, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, and skylights.
When it's time to unwind, play a few games of tennis, or cool off with a dip in one of our three swimming pools, relax in a hot tub, or get your workout in at our fitness center. Whatever you desire, Oak Tree Park apartments has something to offer for everyone.