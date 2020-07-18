2800 Vaile Ave SE Unit 240 - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated walk in closets pool air conditioning courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry pool

Eagle's Nest Condominiums are a quiet community just south of UNM and near Kirtland Airforce base. This unit has updated windows, appliances, flooring and fresh paint. Refrigerated AC. It comes furnished or unfurnished.



Utilities: Gas / Electric / Water Paid by Owner



NO Pets.



Rent: Unfurnished: $675 Furnished: $750

Deposit: $500

App Fee: $45

