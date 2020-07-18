2800 Vaile Ave SE Unit 240 - 1

Amenities
Eagle's Nest Condominiums are a quiet community just south of UNM and near Kirtland Airforce base. This unit has updated windows, appliances, flooring and fresh paint. Refrigerated AC. It comes furnished or unfurnished.
Utilities: Gas / Electric / Water Paid by Owner
NO Pets.
Rent: Unfurnished: $675 Furnished: $750
Deposit: $500
App Fee: $45
Ealges Nest Condominium Community. This unit is very well cared for with updated windows, flooring, fresh paint and Refrigerated AC. The community has a pool, onsite laundry, and open community courtyards. Utilities: Gas, Electric, and water are paid by the owner. The apartment is available furnished or unfurnished.
No Pets at the apartment.
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath
Deposit: $500
Rent: Furnished: $750 Unfurnished: $675
Application Fee: $45