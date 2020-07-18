All apartments in Albuquerque
Last updated July 11 2020 at 11:20 PM

2800 Vaile Ave SE Unit 240 - 1

2800 Vail Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

2800 Vail Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106
Victory Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
Eagle's Nest Condominiums are a quiet community just south of UNM and near Kirtland Airforce base. This unit has updated windows, appliances, flooring and fresh paint. Refrigerated AC. It comes furnished or unfurnished.

Utilities: Gas / Electric / Water Paid by Owner

NO Pets.

Rent: Unfurnished: $675 Furnished: $750
Deposit: $500
App Fee: $45
Ealges Nest Condominium Community. This unit is very well cared for with updated windows, flooring, fresh paint and Refrigerated AC. The community has a pool, onsite laundry, and open community courtyards. Utilities: Gas, Electric, and water are paid by the owner. The apartment is available furnished or unfurnished.
No Pets at the apartment.

1 Bedroom / 1 Bath

Deposit: $500
Rent: Furnished: $750 Unfurnished: $675
Application Fee: $45

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 Vaile Ave SE Unit 240 - 1 have any available units?
2800 Vaile Ave SE Unit 240 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albuquerque, NM.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 2800 Vaile Ave SE Unit 240 - 1 have?
Some of 2800 Vaile Ave SE Unit 240 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 Vaile Ave SE Unit 240 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Vaile Ave SE Unit 240 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Vaile Ave SE Unit 240 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2800 Vaile Ave SE Unit 240 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 2800 Vaile Ave SE Unit 240 - 1 offer parking?
No, 2800 Vaile Ave SE Unit 240 - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2800 Vaile Ave SE Unit 240 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 Vaile Ave SE Unit 240 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Vaile Ave SE Unit 240 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2800 Vaile Ave SE Unit 240 - 1 has a pool.
Does 2800 Vaile Ave SE Unit 240 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2800 Vaile Ave SE Unit 240 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 Vaile Ave SE Unit 240 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 Vaile Ave SE Unit 240 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
