Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub cable included carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance carport clubhouse game room internet access online portal pool table

The Pearl at Spring Creek is a gated community providing the perfect destination to place you right where you need to be. Located in the Southeast Heights (San Pedro and Gibson) we offer spacious, upgraded 1 & 2 Bedroom apartment rentals. Nuzzled in between the Kirtland Air Force Base and the VA Hospital, The Pearl lands you just moments away from the University of New Mexico campus and Downtown Albuquerque. Be only 20 minutes away from the Intel offices and Facebooks Los Lunas Data Center and enjoy easy access to I-25, I-40, and ABQ Airport on Sunport Blvd for your daily commutes. Offering a full suite of amenities from our dazzling pool and fenced-in dog park to beautiful courtyard grounds surrounding lively ponds.Discover a real gem when you choose The Pearl at Spring Creek Have Questions? We're Here to Help.