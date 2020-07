Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking gym on-site laundry hot tub

Welcome to Desert Creek Apartment Homes. Close to shopping, casino, restaurants, Balloon Fiesta Park, and Journal Pavillion. Easy access to I-25 allows you to experience all that Albuquerque has to offer. Our location is quiet and secluded, the perfect place to end your day. Our floor plans are over-sized and allow for spacious living. Desert Creek's professional management, great apartment homes, pet-friendly community, and affordable prices make exceptional living easy. Call today for move in specials!