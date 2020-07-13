All apartments in Albuquerque
The Landmark

Open Now until 6pm
6303 Indian School Rd NE · (505) 395-5506
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6303 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110
Uptown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0909 · Avail. Aug 26

$895

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0204 · Avail. Sep 5

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 0805 · Avail. Sep 12

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0701 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 1004 · Avail. now

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0901 · Avail. now

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Landmark.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
conference room
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available. That's right, you can safely and securely be granted access to a model unit to envision in-person your new life at our property, on your own terms. Want to learn more about how to schedule a Self-Guided Tour or and In-Person Private Tour? Call or email us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $150, $250, $350
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 30 lbs fully grown. Breed Restrictions Apply: Akita, American or English Staffordshire Terriers (or any mix of Staffordshire Terriers), Alaskan Malamutes, Chow Chows, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Mastiffs (including Bull Mastiff, Cane Corso Mastiff, English Mastiff, Italian Mastiff, Neapolitan Mastiff, Tibetan Mastiff), Pit Bulls (or any mix of Pit Bull), Presa Canario, Russian Bear Dog, Siberian Husky, Rottweiler, Wolf-hybrids
Parking Details: Gated parking, 1 assigned parking-Free.
Storage Details: 2 and 3 bedrooms storage closet on balcony

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Landmark have any available units?
The Landmark has 6 units available starting at $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does The Landmark have?
Some of The Landmark's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Landmark currently offering any rent specials?
The Landmark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Landmark pet-friendly?
Yes, The Landmark is pet friendly.
Does The Landmark offer parking?
Yes, The Landmark offers parking.
Does The Landmark have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Landmark does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Landmark have a pool?
Yes, The Landmark has a pool.
Does The Landmark have accessible units?
Yes, The Landmark has accessible units.
Does The Landmark have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Landmark has units with dishwashers.
