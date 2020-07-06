All apartments in West New York
6515 BLVD EAST
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

6515 BLVD EAST

6515 John F Kennedy Boulevard East · (201) 659-8600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6515 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, West New York, NJ 07093

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 10K · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
dog park
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
dog park
doorman
elevator
gym
tennis court
Rare opportunity for that enchanting skyline view!! Enjoy a direct east view and northeast view from this lovely one bedroom condo. With recent full out renovations which include brand new kitchen (new quartz counter tops) custom cabinets, and tiled back splash Unit also includes brand new bathroom with new tile and brand new engineered hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy this incredible commuter location on lovely Boulevard East offering easy and convenient transportation to NYC. The Bus stop to and from NYC are directly in front of the building. Enjoy the best of urban living with a concierge, elevator and exercise room!! The BLVD East promenade provides a lovely walk path, children's park, dog park, skate board area, baseball, band shell and tennis. There are many shops and restaurants in walking distance!! A true gem, it will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6515 BLVD EAST have any available units?
6515 BLVD EAST has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6515 BLVD EAST have?
Some of 6515 BLVD EAST's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6515 BLVD EAST currently offering any rent specials?
6515 BLVD EAST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6515 BLVD EAST pet-friendly?
Yes, 6515 BLVD EAST is pet friendly.
Does 6515 BLVD EAST offer parking?
No, 6515 BLVD EAST does not offer parking.
Does 6515 BLVD EAST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6515 BLVD EAST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6515 BLVD EAST have a pool?
No, 6515 BLVD EAST does not have a pool.
Does 6515 BLVD EAST have accessible units?
No, 6515 BLVD EAST does not have accessible units.
Does 6515 BLVD EAST have units with dishwashers?
No, 6515 BLVD EAST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6515 BLVD EAST have units with air conditioning?
No, 6515 BLVD EAST does not have units with air conditioning.
