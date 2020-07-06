6515 BLVD EAST

Amenities

Rare opportunity for that enchanting skyline view!! Enjoy a direct east view and northeast view from this lovely one bedroom condo. With recent full out renovations which include brand new kitchen (new quartz counter tops) custom cabinets, and tiled back splash Unit also includes brand new bathroom with new tile and brand new engineered hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy this incredible commuter location on lovely Boulevard East offering easy and convenient transportation to NYC. The Bus stop to and from NYC are directly in front of the building. Enjoy the best of urban living with a concierge, elevator and exercise room!! The BLVD East promenade provides a lovely walk path, children's park, dog park, skate board area, baseball, band shell and tennis. There are many shops and restaurants in walking distance!! A true gem, it will not last!