6114 PARK AVE

Amenities

parking recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

***ASAP MOVE IN*** Beautifully renovated unit in the heart of West New York! Close to NYC with easy transportation, a commuter's dream. Features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Located on the top(4th) floor of the building! No elevator in building! Updated appliances, new flooring, and all freshly painted. Laundry is in the basement. No designated parking however, street parking available. Absolutely no pets. Heat and water are included! Close to shopping, restaurants, and highways! Schedule your viewing today! ASAP Move in No Pets 1 Month Broker Fee