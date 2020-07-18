All apartments in West New York
Find more places like 6114 PARK AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West New York, NJ
/
6114 PARK AVE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

6114 PARK AVE

6114 Park Avenue · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West New York
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6114 Park Avenue, West New York, NJ 07093

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
***ASAP MOVE IN*** Beautifully renovated unit in the heart of West New York! Close to NYC with easy transportation, a commuter's dream. Features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Located on the top(4th) floor of the building! No elevator in building! Updated appliances, new flooring, and all freshly painted. Laundry is in the basement. No designated parking however, street parking available. Absolutely no pets. Heat and water are included! Close to shopping, restaurants, and highways! Schedule your viewing today! ASAP Move in No Pets 1 Month Broker Fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6114 PARK AVE have any available units?
6114 PARK AVE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6114 PARK AVE have?
Some of 6114 PARK AVE's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6114 PARK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
6114 PARK AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6114 PARK AVE pet-friendly?
No, 6114 PARK AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West New York.
Does 6114 PARK AVE offer parking?
Yes, 6114 PARK AVE offers parking.
Does 6114 PARK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6114 PARK AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6114 PARK AVE have a pool?
No, 6114 PARK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 6114 PARK AVE have accessible units?
No, 6114 PARK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6114 PARK AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6114 PARK AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6114 PARK AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6114 PARK AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6114 PARK AVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

RiverParc at Port Imperial
1300 Avenue at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07086
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07093
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl
West New York, NJ 07093
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07093
RiversEdge at Port Imperial
1500 Avenue at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07086
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
1100 Avenue at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07086
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07093

Similar Pages

West New York 1 BedroomsWest New York 2 Bedrooms
West New York Apartments with GaragesWest New York Apartments with Pools
West New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWhite Plains, NYHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJ
Clifton, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJHarrison, NJLodi, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJRoselle, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity