Amenities

in unit laundry microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Apartment for rent in the heart of West New York, features: 2 Bedroom, 1 bath, kitchen, Washer and dryer in the unit. Super location close to major transportations providing for a quick access in and out of Manhattan. Walking distance to all, Supermarkets, Banks, Parks and quick access to all major highways. Must See!