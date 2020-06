Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath duplex on Blvd East and 54th Street. Kitchen, living room, dining room and powder room on first floor and 2 spacious bedrooms and full bath on second floor. All spacious rooms. Laundry room on first floor. Heat and hot water included in rent. Transportation to NYC at door. Beautiful Park with NYC skyline and Hudson River views across the street. Shopping nearby. Won't last!