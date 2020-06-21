Amenities

Who says you can’t have it all? At 5100 Hudson Ave, you can enjoy a spectacular luxury lifestyle in a brand new rental in the most desirable section of West New York, NJ a short distance to the waterfront and just minutes to Manhattan! Best of all, this amazing lifestyle is yours for less than you ever imagined. Welcome to 5100 Hudson Ave, the place where you can have it all! 25 spacious residences, some with views of the New York skyline, 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, conveniently located to mass transit, and in close proximity to NYC. Pet Friendly. Luxury living starts in spectacular homes with upscale features. Fully equipped gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, ice maker pull out faucet and more. Quartz countertops, 9 ft ceilings throughout. Beautiful, airy and well-proportioned layouts. Care-free, hypo-allergenic luxury vinyl tile flooring throughout. Kevo Bluetooth deadbolt (accessible through your phone and keyfob). Upgraded hi-tech soundproofing floors with sound decoupling and insulation. Whirlpool Full size Washer Dryer in every residence. Modern LED Lighting Room specific climate control with individual wireless thermostats. Multi shelf and rod semi-custom closets to maximize space. Luxurious designer bathroom fixtures and glass shower enclosures. Fitness center and multi game recreation room with wide screen TV, dedicated for the well-being and enjoyment of residents. Access control and video surveillance of common areas for added security and peace of mind. Secure dedicated mail and package room, high speed Schindler elevator. Secure individual storage units available to residents. $50 Pet fee per pet per month applies. Grand Opening special, 1 year free on-site storage unit. Private tours available upon request.