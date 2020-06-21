All apartments in West New York
5100 HUDSON AVE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:39 AM

5100 HUDSON AVE

5100 Hudson Avenue · (201) 798-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5100 Hudson Avenue, West New York, NJ 07093

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
key fob access
Who says you can’t have it all? At 5100 Hudson Ave, you can enjoy a spectacular luxury lifestyle in a brand new rental in the most desirable section of West New York, NJ a short distance to the waterfront and just minutes to Manhattan! Best of all, this amazing lifestyle is yours for less than you ever imagined. Welcome to 5100 Hudson Ave, the place where you can have it all! 25 spacious residences, some with views of the New York skyline, 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, conveniently located to mass transit, and in close proximity to NYC. Pet Friendly. Luxury living starts in spectacular homes with upscale features. Fully equipped gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, ice maker pull out faucet and more. Quartz countertops, 9 ft ceilings throughout. Beautiful, airy and well-proportioned layouts. Care-free, hypo-allergenic luxury vinyl tile flooring throughout. Kevo Bluetooth deadbolt (accessible through your phone and keyfob). Upgraded hi-tech soundproofing floors with sound decoupling and insulation. Whirlpool Full size Washer Dryer in every residence. Modern LED Lighting Room specific climate control with individual wireless thermostats. Multi shelf and rod semi-custom closets to maximize space. Luxurious designer bathroom fixtures and glass shower enclosures. Fitness center and multi game recreation room with wide screen TV, dedicated for the well-being and enjoyment of residents. Access control and video surveillance of common areas for added security and peace of mind. Secure dedicated mail and package room, high speed Schindler elevator. Secure individual storage units available to residents. $50 Pet fee per pet per month applies. Grand Opening special, 1 year free on-site storage unit. Private tours available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 50
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 HUDSON AVE have any available units?
5100 HUDSON AVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5100 HUDSON AVE have?
Some of 5100 HUDSON AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5100 HUDSON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5100 HUDSON AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 HUDSON AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5100 HUDSON AVE is pet friendly.
Does 5100 HUDSON AVE offer parking?
No, 5100 HUDSON AVE does not offer parking.
Does 5100 HUDSON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5100 HUDSON AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 HUDSON AVE have a pool?
Yes, 5100 HUDSON AVE has a pool.
Does 5100 HUDSON AVE have accessible units?
No, 5100 HUDSON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 HUDSON AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5100 HUDSON AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5100 HUDSON AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5100 HUDSON AVE has units with air conditioning.
