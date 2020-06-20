26 Avenue at Port mperial

Amenities

Great one bedroom rental available at a full service waterfront community. The Hudson Club features an outdoor pool, Jacuzzi, huge clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, screening room, business conference center, and more! This freshly painted one bedroom home features kitchen upgrades such as granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Newer wall to wall carpeting throughout the living room, dining room and bedroom give this dwelling an added warmth and comfort. The large terrace off the living room offers serene views of the pristinely manicured courtyard below. Close proximity to shops, dining, and major modes of transportation. One parking space is included.