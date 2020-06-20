All apartments in West New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:27 PM

26 Avenue at Port mperial

26 Ave At Port Imperial · (201) 723-3772
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ 07093

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 231 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
Great one bedroom rental available at a full service waterfront community. The Hudson Club features an outdoor pool, Jacuzzi, huge clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, screening room, business conference center, and more! This freshly painted one bedroom home features kitchen upgrades such as granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Newer wall to wall carpeting throughout the living room, dining room and bedroom give this dwelling an added warmth and comfort. The large terrace off the living room offers serene views of the pristinely manicured courtyard below. Close proximity to shops, dining, and major modes of transportation. One parking space is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Avenue at Port mperial have any available units?
26 Avenue at Port mperial has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 Avenue at Port mperial have?
Some of 26 Avenue at Port mperial's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Avenue at Port mperial currently offering any rent specials?
26 Avenue at Port mperial isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Avenue at Port mperial pet-friendly?
No, 26 Avenue at Port mperial is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West New York.
Does 26 Avenue at Port mperial offer parking?
Yes, 26 Avenue at Port mperial does offer parking.
Does 26 Avenue at Port mperial have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Avenue at Port mperial does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Avenue at Port mperial have a pool?
Yes, 26 Avenue at Port mperial has a pool.
Does 26 Avenue at Port mperial have accessible units?
No, 26 Avenue at Port mperial does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Avenue at Port mperial have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Avenue at Port mperial does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Avenue at Port mperial have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Avenue at Port mperial does not have units with air conditioning.
