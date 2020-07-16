All apartments in West New York
22 Avenue at Port Imperial
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:19 PM

22 Avenue at Port Imperial

22 Ave At Port Imperial · (201) 723-3772
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ 07093

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 412 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
doorman
gym
pool
hot tub
OWNER WILL PAY 1/2 BROKER FEE! Great opportunity to rent within the fabulous Grandview at Riverwalk,a beautiful Gold Coast community nestled along the Hudson River! This two bedroom, two bath home offers a partial river view from a high floor, a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, solid cherry cabinets, granite countertops and island, a marble master bath with Jacuzzi tub and a separate spa-like shower. The bedrooms are spacious with generous closets. HVAC system is brand new! Crown moldings and natural oak wood floors throughout, make this home a perfect canvas for anyone's personal style! The open floor plan leading to a roomy terrace, is ideal for relaxation. Amenities include 24 hour doorman/concierge, fitness room, pool, conference and community room, play area, riverside promenade, courtyard and onsite retail conveniences. Close to NY Transit, Ferry, bus and Lightrail. Make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Avenue at Port Imperial have any available units?
22 Avenue at Port Imperial has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22 Avenue at Port Imperial have?
Some of 22 Avenue at Port Imperial's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Avenue at Port Imperial currently offering any rent specials?
22 Avenue at Port Imperial is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Avenue at Port Imperial pet-friendly?
No, 22 Avenue at Port Imperial is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West New York.
Does 22 Avenue at Port Imperial offer parking?
No, 22 Avenue at Port Imperial does not offer parking.
Does 22 Avenue at Port Imperial have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Avenue at Port Imperial does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Avenue at Port Imperial have a pool?
Yes, 22 Avenue at Port Imperial has a pool.
Does 22 Avenue at Port Imperial have accessible units?
No, 22 Avenue at Port Imperial does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Avenue at Port Imperial have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Avenue at Port Imperial does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Avenue at Port Imperial have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22 Avenue at Port Imperial has units with air conditioning.
