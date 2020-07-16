22 Avenue at Port Imperial

Amenities

OWNER WILL PAY 1/2 BROKER FEE! Great opportunity to rent within the fabulous Grandview at Riverwalk,a beautiful Gold Coast community nestled along the Hudson River! This two bedroom, two bath home offers a partial river view from a high floor, a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, solid cherry cabinets, granite countertops and island, a marble master bath with Jacuzzi tub and a separate spa-like shower. The bedrooms are spacious with generous closets. HVAC system is brand new! Crown moldings and natural oak wood floors throughout, make this home a perfect canvas for anyone's personal style! The open floor plan leading to a roomy terrace, is ideal for relaxation. Amenities include 24 hour doorman/concierge, fitness room, pool, conference and community room, play area, riverside promenade, courtyard and onsite retail conveniences. Close to NY Transit, Ferry, bus and Lightrail. Make your appointment today!