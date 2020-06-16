All apartments in West Long Branch
98 Hollywood Avenue

98 Hollywood Avenue · (732) 245-7060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
West Long Branch
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Location

98 Hollywood Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ 07764
West Long Branch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$62,000

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 6 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Summer Living in style! New Construction - Custom Colonial with brand new 20x40 heated concrete pool (and electric cover). Entertain in this 4,800 square foot home boasting 7 Bedrooms & 5 1/2 Baths. Gorgeous modern eat-in kitchen w high end stainless appliances. Designer tile selections throughout the home compliment the modern decor. Huge dining room, den and living room. Amazing master bedroom suite with walk-in closet and designer bathroom. All overlooking the massive private yard (125x225 lot) and gunite pool. Full finished basement with a bedroom, full bath and large entertaining area. Close to beaches, shopping & houses of worship.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 Hollywood Avenue have any available units?
98 Hollywood Avenue has a unit available for $62,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 98 Hollywood Avenue have?
Some of 98 Hollywood Avenue's amenities include new construction, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98 Hollywood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
98 Hollywood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 Hollywood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 98 Hollywood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Long Branch.
Does 98 Hollywood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 98 Hollywood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 98 Hollywood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 98 Hollywood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 Hollywood Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 98 Hollywood Avenue has a pool.
Does 98 Hollywood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 98 Hollywood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 98 Hollywood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 98 Hollywood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98 Hollywood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 98 Hollywood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
