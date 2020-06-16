98 Hollywood Avenue

Amenities

Summer Living in style! New Construction - Custom Colonial with brand new 20x40 heated concrete pool (and electric cover). Entertain in this 4,800 square foot home boasting 7 Bedrooms & 5 1/2 Baths. Gorgeous modern eat-in kitchen w high end stainless appliances. Designer tile selections throughout the home compliment the modern decor. Huge dining room, den and living room. Amazing master bedroom suite with walk-in closet and designer bathroom. All overlooking the massive private yard (125x225 lot) and gunite pool. Full finished basement with a bedroom, full bath and large entertaining area. Close to beaches, shopping & houses of worship.