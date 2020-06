Amenities

Spacious and very sunny 1 bed/1 bath apartment in Union City with unobstructed and dramatic views of New York City and the Hudson River. Apartment features an open kitchen with a huge room that over looks NYC, as well as a large bedroom. Home has a lovely covered, but open front porch. Backyard with direct views of NYC! Basement has lots of storage! Washer/dryer hookup available. 1 parking space included! Great location! Bus is right outside of the building! Hardwood floors throughout! Additional parking spaces may be rented for a fee. Entire home is also available for rent (3 bedroom/2 bathroom for $3650). https://vimeo.com/408447043 and https://vimeo.com/408447706