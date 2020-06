Amenities

Two bedroom in Union City available for rent on June 1st! Spacious living area with great natural light, hardwood floor, decorative fireplace and eat-in-kitchen. Close to schools, parks, shops and restaurants as well as NYC transport, all at an unbeatable price! Reach out for a tour today!