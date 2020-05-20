539 38TH ST

Amenities
Luxury rentals at Union Square, Union City's only Energy Star award winning building. Massive 1470 sf 2 bed/2bath plus den with bright Southern exposure. Unit boasts gourmet kitchen with 42" floor to ceiling cabinet, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, central HVAC system (not PTACs), bamboo floors, washer/dryer in unit, upgraded soundproofing, largest bedrooms in area, and much more. Building also features a fitness room, secure package room, garage parking and 2 elevators for only 40 apartments. Located only 200 ft from direct NYC transportation. *Please note: Photos are of a model unit and not of actual unit* Available now.