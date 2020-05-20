All apartments in Union City
Last updated June 3 2020 at 2:51 AM

539 38TH ST

539 38th St · (201) 396-8447
Location

539 38th St, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1470 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Luxury rentals at Union Square, Union City's only Energy Star award winning building. Massive 1470 sf 2 bed/2bath plus den with bright Southern exposure. Unit boasts gourmet kitchen with 42" floor to ceiling cabinet, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, central HVAC system (not PTACs), bamboo floors, washer/dryer in unit, upgraded soundproofing, largest bedrooms in area, and much more. Building also features a fitness room, secure package room, garage parking and 2 elevators for only 40 apartments. Located only 200 ft from direct NYC transportation. *Please note: Photos are of a model unit and not of actual unit* Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 38TH ST have any available units?
539 38TH ST has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 539 38TH ST have?
Some of 539 38TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 38TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
539 38TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 38TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 539 38TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 539 38TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 539 38TH ST does offer parking.
Does 539 38TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 539 38TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 38TH ST have a pool?
No, 539 38TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 539 38TH ST have accessible units?
No, 539 38TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 539 38TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 539 38TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 539 38TH ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 539 38TH ST has units with air conditioning.
