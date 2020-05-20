539 38TH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator gym parking garage

Luxury rentals at Union Square, Union City's only Energy Star award winning building. Massive 1470 sf 2 bed/2bath plus den with bright Southern exposure. Unit boasts gourmet kitchen with 42" floor to ceiling cabinet, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, central HVAC system (not PTACs), bamboo floors, washer/dryer in unit, upgraded soundproofing, largest bedrooms in area, and much more. Building also features a fitness room, secure package room, garage parking and 2 elevators for only 40 apartments. Located only 200 ft from direct NYC transportation. *Please note: Photos are of a model unit and not of actual unit* Available now.