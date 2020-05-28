4709 PARK AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

**NO FEE RENTAL** **VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE** Weehawken location at a Union City price! Located 1 block from BLVD East, a 5 min walk to the NYC BUS, Light Rail Train, and Ferry. Don't wait, come see a new construction 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a large walk-in closet that is 10 minutes away from Midtown Manhattan. This property includes Central AC and heat, luxury cabinetry with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, washer/dryer, a backyard, and personal storage rooms in the basement. Email now to make an appointment!