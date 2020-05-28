All apartments in Union City
Union City, NJ
4709 PARK AVE
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:15 PM

4709 PARK AVE

4709 Park Avenue · (201) 451-5054
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4709 Park Avenue, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
**NO FEE RENTAL** **VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE** Weehawken location at a Union City price! Located 1 block from BLVD East, a 5 min walk to the NYC BUS, Light Rail Train, and Ferry. Don't wait, come see a new construction 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a large walk-in closet that is 10 minutes away from Midtown Manhattan. This property includes Central AC and heat, luxury cabinetry with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, washer/dryer, a backyard, and personal storage rooms in the basement. Email now to make an appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4709 PARK AVE have any available units?
4709 PARK AVE has a unit available for $2,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4709 PARK AVE have?
Some of 4709 PARK AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4709 PARK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4709 PARK AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4709 PARK AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4709 PARK AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 4709 PARK AVE offer parking?
No, 4709 PARK AVE does not offer parking.
Does 4709 PARK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4709 PARK AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4709 PARK AVE have a pool?
No, 4709 PARK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4709 PARK AVE have accessible units?
No, 4709 PARK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4709 PARK AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4709 PARK AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4709 PARK AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4709 PARK AVE has units with air conditioning.
