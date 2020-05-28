4709 PARK AVE

Amenities
**NO FEE RENTAL** **VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE** Weehawken location at a Union City price! Located 1 block from BLVD East, a 5 min walk to the NYC BUS, Light Rail Train, and Ferry. Don't wait, come see a new construction 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a large walk-in closet that is 10 minutes away from Midtown Manhattan. This property includes Central AC and heat, luxury cabinetry with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, washer/dryer, a backyard, and personal storage rooms in the basement. Email now to make an appointment!