All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 4705 Park Ave 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, NJ
/
4705 Park Ave 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4705 Park Ave 1

4705 Park Avenue · (551) 244-0105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4705 Park Avenue, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
4705 PARK AVE UNIT 1, UNION CITY - Property Id: 286728

JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!!

ALSO AVAILABLE FULLY FURNISHED FOR $2800.00 A MONTH!

Nice size three bedrooms with two bathrooms apartment located in Union City! close to New York City. It's located one block away from a 24/7 bus stop on Blvd E & 47/48th St, just a 20 min ride into the city. Near restaurants, shopping centers, parks, and schools.

Our unit offers:

- Hardwood floors
- Equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- Refrigerator
- Range/Oven
- Microwave
- A/C and heating
- Pet-friendly
- Parking space

- Tenants are responsible for GAS/ELECTRIC/HEAT

Contact Leasing inquiries via phone 201-956-2005
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286728
Property Id 286728

(RLNE5804339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4705 Park Ave 1 have any available units?
4705 Park Ave 1 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4705 Park Ave 1 have?
Some of 4705 Park Ave 1's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4705 Park Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4705 Park Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4705 Park Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4705 Park Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4705 Park Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4705 Park Ave 1 does offer parking.
Does 4705 Park Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4705 Park Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4705 Park Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 4705 Park Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4705 Park Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 4705 Park Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4705 Park Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4705 Park Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4705 Park Ave 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4705 Park Ave 1 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4705 Park Ave 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W
Union City, NJ 07071
Estuary
1600 Harbor Blvd
Union City, NJ 07086
1500 Harbor
1500 Harbor Boulevard
Union City, NJ 07086

Similar Pages

Union City 1 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms
Union City Apartments with GymUnion City Apartments with Move-in Specials
Union City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NY
Bayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJ
Westwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJValley Stream, NYRutherford, NJAvenel, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity