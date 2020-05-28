4705 Park Ave 1

Amenities

4705 PARK AVE UNIT 1, UNION CITY - Property Id: 286728



JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!!



ALSO AVAILABLE FULLY FURNISHED FOR $2800.00 A MONTH!



Nice size three bedrooms with two bathrooms apartment located in Union City! close to New York City. It's located one block away from a 24/7 bus stop on Blvd E & 47/48th St, just a 20 min ride into the city. Near restaurants, shopping centers, parks, and schools.



Our unit offers:



- Hardwood floors

- Equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances

- Refrigerator

- Range/Oven

- Microwave

- A/C and heating

- Pet-friendly

- Parking space



- Tenants are responsible for GAS/ELECTRIC/HEAT



Contact Leasing inquiries via phone 201-956-2005

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286728

