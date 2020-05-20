4522 KENNEDY BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

!! RECENTLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM GEM !! Hop on the elevator right into your 3rd floor rental opportunity! This modern chic unit offers you a Kitchen with beautiful stainless steel appliances and beautiful center island, a very spacious living room, dining room, 2 spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space and 1 full bath in each bedroom! This gem features washer/dryer in the unit, elevator, lots of closet space, 1 car parking, a charming balcony, immaculate hardwood flooring, and an extra space for an in-home office or storage. This excellently located unit is right on Kennedy Blvd providing you with lots of transportation options to and from New York! A plethora of community amenities to enjoy from like restaurants, schools like Hudson County Community College, parks, places of worship and so much more! Make your appointment today to see your next potential rental opportunity!