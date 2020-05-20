All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 4522 KENNEDY BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, NJ
/
4522 KENNEDY BLVD
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:45 PM

4522 KENNEDY BLVD

4522 John F Kennedy Boulevard · (201) 766-2565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4522 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
!! RECENTLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM GEM !! Hop on the elevator right into your 3rd floor rental opportunity! This modern chic unit offers you a Kitchen with beautiful stainless steel appliances and beautiful center island, a very spacious living room, dining room, 2 spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space and 1 full bath in each bedroom! This gem features washer/dryer in the unit, elevator, lots of closet space, 1 car parking, a charming balcony, immaculate hardwood flooring, and an extra space for an in-home office or storage. This excellently located unit is right on Kennedy Blvd providing you with lots of transportation options to and from New York! A plethora of community amenities to enjoy from like restaurants, schools like Hudson County Community College, parks, places of worship and so much more! Make your appointment today to see your next potential rental opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4522 KENNEDY BLVD have any available units?
4522 KENNEDY BLVD has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4522 KENNEDY BLVD have?
Some of 4522 KENNEDY BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4522 KENNEDY BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
4522 KENNEDY BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4522 KENNEDY BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 4522 KENNEDY BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 4522 KENNEDY BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 4522 KENNEDY BLVD does offer parking.
Does 4522 KENNEDY BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4522 KENNEDY BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4522 KENNEDY BLVD have a pool?
No, 4522 KENNEDY BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 4522 KENNEDY BLVD have accessible units?
No, 4522 KENNEDY BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 4522 KENNEDY BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4522 KENNEDY BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4522 KENNEDY BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4522 KENNEDY BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4522 KENNEDY BLVD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1500 Harbor
1500 Harbor Boulevard
Union City, NJ 07086
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W
Union City, NJ 07071
Estuary
1600 Harbor Blvd
Union City, NJ 07086

Similar Pages

Union City 1 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms
Union City Apartments with GymUnion City Apartments with Move-in Specials
Union City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NY
Bayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJ
Westwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJValley Stream, NYRutherford, NJAvenel, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity