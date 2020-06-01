All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 406 PALISADE AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, NJ
/
406 PALISADE AVE
Last updated June 8 2020 at 1:09 AM

406 PALISADE AVE

406 Palisade Avenue · (201) 798-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

406 Palisade Avenue, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Walk right in to this completely renovated three bedroom, two bath unit with all the perks you want. Gleaming hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, open floor plan in living room and kitchen, large bedrooms, exquisite bathrooms and your very own washer/dryer in the unit. Greatest plus are TWO decks one at the rooftop with stunning NYC views and your second private deck off the 2nd bedroom. This place is perfectly situated in the heart of Jersey City Heights with a quick walk to Hoboken to catch the Lightrail or to just enjoy the town. Transportation to New York at your doorstep...what's not to like! Hurry, this won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 PALISADE AVE have any available units?
406 PALISADE AVE has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 406 PALISADE AVE have?
Some of 406 PALISADE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 PALISADE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
406 PALISADE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 PALISADE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 406 PALISADE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 406 PALISADE AVE offer parking?
No, 406 PALISADE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 406 PALISADE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 406 PALISADE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 PALISADE AVE have a pool?
No, 406 PALISADE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 406 PALISADE AVE have accessible units?
No, 406 PALISADE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 406 PALISADE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 PALISADE AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 406 PALISADE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 PALISADE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 406 PALISADE AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Estuary
1600 Harbor Blvd
Union City, NJ 07086
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W
Union City, NJ 07071
1500 Harbor
1500 Harbor Boulevard
Union City, NJ 07086

Similar Pages

Union City 1 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms
Union City Apartments with GymUnion City Apartments with Move-in Specials
Union City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NY
Bayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJ
Westwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJValley Stream, NYRutherford, NJAvenel, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity