406 PALISADE AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Walk right in to this completely renovated three bedroom, two bath unit with all the perks you want. Gleaming hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, open floor plan in living room and kitchen, large bedrooms, exquisite bathrooms and your very own washer/dryer in the unit. Greatest plus are TWO decks one at the rooftop with stunning NYC views and your second private deck off the 2nd bedroom. This place is perfectly situated in the heart of Jersey City Heights with a quick walk to Hoboken to catch the Lightrail or to just enjoy the town. Transportation to New York at your doorstep...what's not to like! Hurry, this won't last!