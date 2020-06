Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Flooded with natural light and astonishingly spacious home. This charming apartment offers original hardwood floors, a fire place and Georgian windows throughout . there is a large laundry room/utility area where you can hook up your own washer/dryer and from there exit to enjoy your private rooftop. Pet policy is at LL discretion. Conveniently located near the light rail, buses, parks, schools, shopping… and a large public parking lot next door!!