Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:35 PM

380 MOUNTAIN RD

380 Mountain Road · (201) 866-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

380 Mountain Road, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1106 · Avail. now

$1,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Large furnished apartment, stunning NYC views! ALL UTILITIES, HI-SPEED INTERNET & PREMIUM CABLE TV INCLUDED! Gaze in wonder at the magnificent New York City skyline from your wall of floor-to-ceiling windows and choice vantage point just minutes from Manhattan in this extra-large, furnished one-bedroom plus quiet, private study. This serene sanctuary is extra bright, cozy and quiet, with plush wall to wall carpeting throughout. Apartment is furnished with classic mid-Century touches including black leather L-shaped sectional with queen-size sofa bed, lift-top/storage coffee table, flat-screen TV and white lacquer work desk. Abundant storage is available with four closets and two large wall units with multiple cubbies and enclosed shelving. Completely private bedroom has leather queen-size bed with convenient built-in storage and separate private study/sitting area. Pass-through kitchen has wood cabinets, dishwasher, microwave, convection/toaster oven and stainless refrigerator. Dishes, flatware, cookware are all provided; ready to move right in! (Some furnishings may be removed if necessary). Minimum one year lease; no short-term. Available now; allow approx. 2 weeks for application process. Sorry, no pets, no smoking in apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 MOUNTAIN RD have any available units?
380 MOUNTAIN RD has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 380 MOUNTAIN RD have?
Some of 380 MOUNTAIN RD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 380 MOUNTAIN RD currently offering any rent specials?
380 MOUNTAIN RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 MOUNTAIN RD pet-friendly?
No, 380 MOUNTAIN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 380 MOUNTAIN RD offer parking?
Yes, 380 MOUNTAIN RD does offer parking.
Does 380 MOUNTAIN RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 380 MOUNTAIN RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 MOUNTAIN RD have a pool?
Yes, 380 MOUNTAIN RD has a pool.
Does 380 MOUNTAIN RD have accessible units?
No, 380 MOUNTAIN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 380 MOUNTAIN RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 380 MOUNTAIN RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 380 MOUNTAIN RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 380 MOUNTAIN RD does not have units with air conditioning.
