380 MOUNTAIN RD

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel pool elevator doorman

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator parking pool garage internet access

Large furnished apartment, stunning NYC views! ALL UTILITIES, HI-SPEED INTERNET & PREMIUM CABLE TV INCLUDED! Gaze in wonder at the magnificent New York City skyline from your wall of floor-to-ceiling windows and choice vantage point just minutes from Manhattan in this extra-large, furnished one-bedroom plus quiet, private study. This serene sanctuary is extra bright, cozy and quiet, with plush wall to wall carpeting throughout. Apartment is furnished with classic mid-Century touches including black leather L-shaped sectional with queen-size sofa bed, lift-top/storage coffee table, flat-screen TV and white lacquer work desk. Abundant storage is available with four closets and two large wall units with multiple cubbies and enclosed shelving. Completely private bedroom has leather queen-size bed with convenient built-in storage and separate private study/sitting area. Pass-through kitchen has wood cabinets, dishwasher, microwave, convection/toaster oven and stainless refrigerator. Dishes, flatware, cookware are all provided; ready to move right in! (Some furnishings may be removed if necessary). Minimum one year lease; no short-term. Available now; allow approx. 2 weeks for application process. Sorry, no pets, no smoking in apartment.