Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Living Room and Bedroom have great Manhattan Views. Apartment comes with Many Upgrades and extra closets. Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Dishwasher, Microwave, etc. Beautiful Hardwood Floors and a view of Manhattan complete this rental. Heat and Hot Water Included. Great sunlight and a quick commute to NYC. Pets considered for an additional fee. Elevator and Laundry Room in Building. Convenient commutes with or without a car. Located at the 1st bus stop from NYC.