Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:08 AM

317 22ND ST

317 22nd Street · (201) 866-6500
Location

317 22nd Street, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Charming sunny third floor apartment with FREE PARKING located in one of the most DESIRABLE sections of Union City. A half block from NYC bus (NJTransit #123) with 15-20 min commute to Times Sq/Port Authority. HEAT & HOT WATER AND PARKING INCLUDED! High Ceilings and Hardwood floors. This unit features a large living room, master BR and den which can used as second BR, baby room, walk-in closet or home office, oversized bathroom and a modernized kitchen. Enjoy outdoor space on the front porch. PETS allowed at landlord’s discretion (pet fee). Convenient shopping nearby, pristine parks and a walk the track at the reservoir.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 22ND ST have any available units?
317 22ND ST has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 317 22ND ST have?
Some of 317 22ND ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 22ND ST currently offering any rent specials?
317 22ND ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 22ND ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 22ND ST is pet friendly.
Does 317 22ND ST offer parking?
Yes, 317 22ND ST does offer parking.
Does 317 22ND ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 22ND ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 22ND ST have a pool?
No, 317 22ND ST does not have a pool.
Does 317 22ND ST have accessible units?
No, 317 22ND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 317 22ND ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 22ND ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 317 22ND ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 22ND ST does not have units with air conditioning.
