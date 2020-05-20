317 22ND ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Charming sunny third floor apartment with FREE PARKING located in one of the most DESIRABLE sections of Union City. A half block from NYC bus (NJTransit #123) with 15-20 min commute to Times Sq/Port Authority. HEAT & HOT WATER AND PARKING INCLUDED! High Ceilings and Hardwood floors. This unit features a large living room, master BR and den which can used as second BR, baby room, walk-in closet or home office, oversized bathroom and a modernized kitchen. Enjoy outdoor space on the front porch. PETS allowed at landlord’s discretion (pet fee). Convenient shopping nearby, pristine parks and a walk the track at the reservoir.