317 22ND ST

Amenities
Charming sunny third floor apartment with FREE PARKING located in one of the most DESIRABLE sections of Union City. A half block from NYC bus (NJTransit #123) with 15-20 min commute to Times Sq/Port Authority. HEAT & HOT WATER AND PARKING INCLUDED! High Ceilings and Hardwood floors. This unit features a large living room, master BR and den which can used as second BR, baby room, walk-in closet or home office, oversized bathroom and a modernized kitchen. Enjoy outdoor space on the front porch. PETS allowed at landlord’s discretion (pet fee). Convenient shopping nearby, pristine parks and a walk the track at the reservoir.