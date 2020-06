Amenities

recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bed 1 bath apartment on the second floor of this multi-family home. This is a spacious 3 bedroom apartment with large dining and living room area. Brand new kitchen, fully renovated with all new appliances. Owner pays for heat and water! 20 minute commute to NYC. Come check this out - this will not last!