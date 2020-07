Amenities

2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with parking included available for immediate rent. Recently renovated and move in ready. NYC transportation, 2 blocks away 5 blocks to the supermarket, 6 minute drive to 1&9, less than 15 minute walk to Washington Park. Affordable apartments with parking are very rare, so you’ll want to rent this quickly!