1400 HUDSON ST
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:22 PM

1400 HUDSON ST

1400 Manhattan Avenue · (201) 396-8447
Location

1400 Manhattan Avenue, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Luxury Doorman Living, NYC View, 1400 Hudson!. Exquisite 1300 SqFt 2 bedroom 2 bath not only has the space and comfort you deserve but has fantastic NYC views that includes Hudson Yards.. Open style gourmet kitchen features Quartz counters, island, Thermador and Bosch stainless steel appliances and custom gray cabinets. Other features include hardwood floors, all closets outfitted with custom closet organizers and remote window treatments in all rooms (Brs have blackout and regular shades). Attn outdoor lovers...you will be able to relax on a large private balcony that also looks directly at Manhattan. Community amenities include, 24 hr concierge, rooftop pool, landscaped roof deck with bbq's, tv and fireplace, multiple gyms, community room, game room and children's playroom. Commuter's dream with the ferry and bus to NYC around the corner or take the private shuttle to the path. Indoor parking in the bldg available for extra. Available Aug 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 HUDSON ST have any available units?
1400 HUDSON ST has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1400 HUDSON ST have?
Some of 1400 HUDSON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 HUDSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
1400 HUDSON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 HUDSON ST pet-friendly?
No, 1400 HUDSON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 1400 HUDSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 1400 HUDSON ST does offer parking.
Does 1400 HUDSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 HUDSON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 HUDSON ST have a pool?
Yes, 1400 HUDSON ST has a pool.
Does 1400 HUDSON ST have accessible units?
No, 1400 HUDSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 HUDSON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 HUDSON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 HUDSON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 HUDSON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
