1400 HUDSON ST

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman elevator game room parking pool bbq/grill garage

Luxury Doorman Living, NYC View, 1400 Hudson!. Exquisite 1300 SqFt 2 bedroom 2 bath not only has the space and comfort you deserve but has fantastic NYC views that includes Hudson Yards.. Open style gourmet kitchen features Quartz counters, island, Thermador and Bosch stainless steel appliances and custom gray cabinets. Other features include hardwood floors, all closets outfitted with custom closet organizers and remote window treatments in all rooms (Brs have blackout and regular shades). Attn outdoor lovers...you will be able to relax on a large private balcony that also looks directly at Manhattan. Community amenities include, 24 hr concierge, rooftop pool, landscaped roof deck with bbq's, tv and fireplace, multiple gyms, community room, game room and children's playroom. Commuter's dream with the ferry and bus to NYC around the corner or take the private shuttle to the path. Indoor parking in the bldg available for extra. Available Aug 1st.