Last updated April 7 2020 at 2:21 AM

108 43RD ST

108 43rd Street · (201) 962-9551
Location

108 43rd Street, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Carriage House Rental features, 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathroom, Open Floor Plan; Private Entrance, an Upscale Kitchen w/ Marble Countertops, “Kitchen Aid” Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer & Dryer in the Unit, Spa-Style Baths, gleaming Hardwood Floors, ample Closets and several seamless features usually available in higher priced rental property. Conveniently close to local Shopping Malls, Transportation, and quick access to NYC via Lincoln Tunnel. 1 Garage Parking is available for an additional $175.00 per month. Requirements: 1st Months Rent, 1.5 Security Deposit, Full Application and Credit/Background Check via NTN. Tenant reasonable for own utilities, including sewer & water (water approx. $45 monthly, sewer approx. $125 quarterly).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 43RD ST have any available units?
108 43RD ST has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 43RD ST have?
Some of 108 43RD ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 43RD ST currently offering any rent specials?
108 43RD ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 43RD ST pet-friendly?
No, 108 43RD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 108 43RD ST offer parking?
Yes, 108 43RD ST does offer parking.
Does 108 43RD ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 43RD ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 43RD ST have a pool?
No, 108 43RD ST does not have a pool.
Does 108 43RD ST have accessible units?
No, 108 43RD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 108 43RD ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 43RD ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 43RD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 43RD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
