108 43RD ST

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Carriage House Rental features, 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathroom, Open Floor Plan; Private Entrance, an Upscale Kitchen w/ Marble Countertops, “Kitchen Aid” Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer & Dryer in the Unit, Spa-Style Baths, gleaming Hardwood Floors, ample Closets and several seamless features usually available in higher priced rental property. Conveniently close to local Shopping Malls, Transportation, and quick access to NYC via Lincoln Tunnel. 1 Garage Parking is available for an additional $175.00 per month. Requirements: 1st Months Rent, 1.5 Security Deposit, Full Application and Credit/Background Check via NTN. Tenant reasonable for own utilities, including sewer & water (water approx. $45 monthly, sewer approx. $125 quarterly).