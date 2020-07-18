All apartments in Tinton Falls
157 Frontier Way

Location

157 Frontier Way, Tinton Falls, NJ 07753

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1161 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available Sept 1st. Beautifully remodeled second floor unit with 2 large bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths which includes a sun drenched den/office in Tinton Falls, NJ. Completely renovated in 2018 with new floors, bathrooms, and kitchen with light cabinets, recessed lighting, granite counters, all new stainless steel appliances, and new washer and dryer in unit. Open concept kitchen / dining / living room with gas fireplace. One assigned parking space included. Conveniently located off Asbury Ave close to 35, 36, 18, and GS Parkway, minutes from the shore, all located in a quiet wooded neighborhood. No Smoking/Vaping - No Pets. Good credit and income a MUST. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Frontier Way have any available units?
157 Frontier Way has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 157 Frontier Way have?
Some of 157 Frontier Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 Frontier Way currently offering any rent specials?
157 Frontier Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Frontier Way pet-friendly?
No, 157 Frontier Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tinton Falls.
Does 157 Frontier Way offer parking?
Yes, 157 Frontier Way offers parking.
Does 157 Frontier Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 157 Frontier Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Frontier Way have a pool?
No, 157 Frontier Way does not have a pool.
Does 157 Frontier Way have accessible units?
No, 157 Frontier Way does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Frontier Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 157 Frontier Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 157 Frontier Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 157 Frontier Way does not have units with air conditioning.
