157 Frontier Way

Available Sept 1st. Beautifully remodeled second floor unit with 2 large bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths which includes a sun drenched den/office in Tinton Falls, NJ. Completely renovated in 2018 with new floors, bathrooms, and kitchen with light cabinets, recessed lighting, granite counters, all new stainless steel appliances, and new washer and dryer in unit. Open concept kitchen / dining / living room with gas fireplace. One assigned parking space included. Conveniently located off Asbury Ave close to 35, 36, 18, and GS Parkway, minutes from the shore, all located in a quiet wooded neighborhood. No Smoking/Vaping - No Pets. Good credit and income a MUST. Renter's insurance required.