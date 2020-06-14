Apartment List
223 Apartments for rent in Tinton Falls, NJ with garage

Tinton Falls apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
11 Units Available
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr, Tinton Falls, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Garden State Parkway. Green community. Amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets, dishwasher and garbage disposal.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
12 Fern Court
12 Fern Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1514 sqft
Sought after Winding Brook located in Northern Tinton Falls. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end unit features 1,514 square feet of living space with wonderful open floor plan, spacious sun-filled rooms and neutral decor plus garage.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
4 Knollwood Drive
4 Knollwood Drive, Tinton Falls, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1525 sqft
Stunning Expanded Ranch in hot Sycamore Manor! This .70 acre lot is nestled on a private street great for strolls & bike rides OR just 1000ft away is Sycamore Rec Complex, Fields, & Atchinson Elem. School.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
47 Abbey Road
47 Abbey Road, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2900 sqft
Pristine End unit townhome.@ story foyer leads to living room with celestory windows.Formal dining roomwith extensive molding.Gourmet kitchenwith upscale appliances and granite counters.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
13 Pointe Circle
13 South Pointe Circle, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Great South Pointe location with easy access to route 18 and GSP. Meticulously maintained condo sports 2 generous bedrooms with large walk in closets in both bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Tinton Falls
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1182 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
171 Leighton Avenue
171 Leighton Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Be the first resident at the brand new 171 Leighton Avenue! A completely renovated custom colonial in the heart of Red Bank.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
113 Catherine Street
113 Catherine Street, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Here's your opportunity to Rent a Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home with Detached Garage in Red Bank. Gleaming Hardwood Floors throughout the Home, New Appliances, New Bathroom and so Much more.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
160 White Street
160 White Street, Eatontown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhouse with Garage in Eatontown!! Well maintained End Unit with driveway and back deck. Consists of high ceilings , kitchen , big living room with new wood floors , large bedrooms , 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
35 Maidenstone Drive
35 Maidenstone Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
3000 sqft
''Crowd Pleaser'' is exactly what this home is about Family & Friends. Over 3,000 sq. ft. of living space, including 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, full basement with theater room and 2 car garage.

1 of 3

Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
50 Holly Drive
50 Holly Drive, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1298 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in desirable Tinton Woods. Open floor plan-newer Kitchen with Corian Counters and Bosch appliances. Sliding door off living room leads to a paver patio and great yard.
Results within 5 miles of Tinton Falls
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
West Long Branch
6 Units Available
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1166 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
66
66 Middletown Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
3500 sqft
THIS NEWER BUILD TOWNHOUSE WITH ALL UPGRADES INCLUDED FEATURES: A HUGE MASTER BEDROOM (21 X 27) WITH SPACE FOR OFFICE OR SITTING ROOM AND A SPECTACULAR MASTER BATHROOM WITH JACUZZI, SHOWER STALL, DOUBLE SINK, ALL BEAUTIFULLY TILE.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
313 Bond Street
313 Bond St, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Newly Renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bath apartment in downtown Asbury Park! Open floor plan the apartment comes equipped with Juliet balconies, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and two large full bathrooms! Building has a full gym with

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
510 Deal Lake Drive
510 Deal Lake Drive, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Click for Virtual TOUR (https://bit.ly/30k93CC) .PARKING SPACE & UTILITIES INCLUDED, PLUS FABULOUS HEATED POOL & FLORIDA ROOM...but wait...there's more...

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
7 Berger Avenue
7 Berger Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
SUMMER RENTAL.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
229 Howard Avenue
229 Howard Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Fully furnished SUMMER RENTAL Available immediately-Enjoy the summer in this 4 bd/2.5 bath home with updated kitchen and baths.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
46 Rozbern Drive
46 Rozbern Drive, Eatontown, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$57,000
Amazing Summer Rental w Stunning Pool! This colonial has been renovated and features a brand new kitchen and new appliances, new modern light fixtures & more! Large dining room and finished basement.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1118 W Front Street
1118 West Front Street, Monmouth County, NJ
Studio
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Lincroft this oversized 2 car garage is perfect for your light industrial needs! Fully heated with ample parking...(CAN EASILY PARK UP TO 3 LARGE TRUCKS)!! Ideal for plumber, electrician, woodworker or handyman shop.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
112 Arrowwood Court
112 Arrowwood Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
''Adult Community 55+'' Shady Oaks offers many amenities pool, clubhouse, tennis courts just to mention a few. Bright and Sunny this unit is located in a nice section with great views.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
508 Fourth Avenue
508 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Summer Rental-Located just 4 blocks from the beach, secluded Carriage House in the back of the Stephen Crane House. Two bedroom, bath and a half, condo alternative. Close to beaches, shopping, restaurants and transportation.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
West End
1 Unit Available
521 Marvin Drive
521 Marvin Drive, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$23,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 521 Marvin Drive in Long Branch. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
245 S Lincoln Avenue
245 South Lincoln Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
Fantastic Location for a Summer Rental. blocks to the beach and NJ transit train. Front porch leads to well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath home with Hardwood floors throughout. and large fenced in yard. Central AC and large unfinished basement.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Tinton Falls, NJ

Tinton Falls apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

