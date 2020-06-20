26 ARN TERRACE

Amenities

!! YOUR SECAUCUS NEXT RENTAL HOME OPPORTUNITY IS HERE !! Take advantage of this One Family home offering you lots of comfort! This gem offers you a large living room, eat-in-kitchen, 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 full bath, large sun porch and backyard, attached garage, great location, the School system is excellent and is close to schools, library, recreation parks, malls, near to Secaucus recreation center, swimming pool, places of worship, public transportation, 15 min. from Manhattan, Tenants pay all utilities, Small pet to be considered.