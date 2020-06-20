All apartments in Secaucus
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:36 AM

26 ARN TERRACE

26 Arn Terrace · (201) 766-2565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26 Arn Terrace, Secaucus, NJ 07094
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
!! YOUR SECAUCUS NEXT RENTAL HOME OPPORTUNITY IS HERE !! Take advantage of this One Family home offering you lots of comfort! This gem offers you a large living room, eat-in-kitchen, 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 full bath, large sun porch and backyard, attached garage, great location, the School system is excellent and is close to schools, library, recreation parks, malls, near to Secaucus recreation center, swimming pool, places of worship, public transportation, 15 min. from Manhattan, Tenants pay all utilities, Small pet to be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 ARN TERRACE have any available units?
26 ARN TERRACE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 ARN TERRACE have?
Some of 26 ARN TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 ARN TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
26 ARN TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 ARN TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 ARN TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 26 ARN TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 26 ARN TERRACE does offer parking.
Does 26 ARN TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 ARN TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 ARN TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 26 ARN TERRACE has a pool.
Does 26 ARN TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 26 ARN TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 26 ARN TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 ARN TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 ARN TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 ARN TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
