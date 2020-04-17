All apartments in Red Bank
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:37 PM

West Front Street

55 W Front St · (732) 842-3200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

55 W Front St, Red Bank, NJ 07701
Red Bank

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$2,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
Enjoy waterfront living on the Navesink River at The Element! Situated in the heart of Red Bank super convenient to Riverside Gardens Park, Oyster Point Marina and coveted Broad St where highly rated cafes, restaurants and boutiques are abundant. Red Bank is a year round destination featuring the best of downtown amenities and proximity to the beach. Easy access to NYC via ferry and NJ Transit train for commuters and weekend visits. Homes feature open concept kitchens with Caesarstone counters, SS appliances and center island for entertaining. Enjoy full size front loading W/D, plenty of closets and large bedrooms. Pet friendly bldg. includes secured access, outdoor terrace, assigned parking, package room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does West Front Street have any available units?
West Front Street has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does West Front Street have?
Some of West Front Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West Front Street currently offering any rent specials?
West Front Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is West Front Street pet-friendly?
Yes, West Front Street is pet friendly.
Does West Front Street offer parking?
Yes, West Front Street does offer parking.
Does West Front Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, West Front Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does West Front Street have a pool?
No, West Front Street does not have a pool.
Does West Front Street have accessible units?
No, West Front Street does not have accessible units.
Does West Front Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, West Front Street has units with dishwashers.
Does West Front Street have units with air conditioning?
No, West Front Street does not have units with air conditioning.
