West Front Street

Enjoy waterfront living on the Navesink River at The Element! Situated in the heart of Red Bank super convenient to Riverside Gardens Park, Oyster Point Marina and coveted Broad St where highly rated cafes, restaurants and boutiques are abundant. Red Bank is a year round destination featuring the best of downtown amenities and proximity to the beach. Easy access to NYC via ferry and NJ Transit train for commuters and weekend visits. Homes feature open concept kitchens with Caesarstone counters, SS appliances and center island for entertaining. Enjoy full size front loading W/D, plenty of closets and large bedrooms. Pet friendly bldg. includes secured access, outdoor terrace, assigned parking, package room.