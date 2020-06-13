/
north brunswick
139 Apartments for rent in North Brunswick, NJ📍
12 Units Available
Georgetown Apartments
1470-I Oaktree Drive, North Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,424
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
700 sqft
Centrally located, between Route 27 and Route 1, with a bus line to NYC at the corner, these apartments come in 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans with spacious layouts and attractive amenities.
1 Unit Available
1908 George Road 99
1908 George's Road, North Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,329
1200 sqft
1908 George Road - Property Id: 148797 ****NO BROKER FEE****REDUCE SECURITY DEPOSIT******ONE FREE MONTH******* With the Most Amazing Views of NYC enjoy the most interesting building on the Gold Coast.
1 Unit Available
4520 Birchwood Court
4520 Birchwood Ct, North Brunswick, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Spacious upper level end unit in Hearthwood. Enter this freshly painted unit from the foyer on lower level with new laminate flooring. Upstairs offers new w/w carpeting throughout. Bright Living Room with walk in closet & slider to balcony.
Results within 1 mile of North Brunswick
Contact for Availability
Livingston Terrace
434 Livingston Ave #613, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
625 sqft
A modern and upgraded place to live, this complex offers spacious floor plans, on-site management, large closets, semi-private entrances and easy access to public transportation.
1 Unit Available
New Brunswick Arms Apartments
119 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$900
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New Brunswick Arms is dedicated to serving the needs of our residents. Our Community landmark area offers a great location convenient to downtown...close to hospitals, colleges...public transportation.
1 Unit Available
109 Howard St
109 Howard Street, New Brunswick, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Available 06/15/20 109 Howard st - Property Id: 299431 Come check out this freshly updated house in the heart of New Brunswick. Freshly painted and renovated. Call now or you can apply via the link below. https://secure.weimark.
1 Unit Available
1317 Fernwood Court
1317 Fernwood Court, New Brunswick, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1495 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo (near Rutgers University) - Property Id: 296571 no smoking carport Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Luxury Condo for Rent in Fulton Square in New Brunswick, NJ.
1 Unit Available
10 ASHLEY COURT
10 Ashley Court, Franklin Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2278 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10 ASHLEY COURT in Franklin Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
15 KEENAN ST
15 Keenan Street, East Franklin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1580 sqft
Attractive 5 year young 2 bedrm 2.5 Bath plus an office townhome with 1 car garage. Open floor concept. Deck attached to the kitchen. plenty of storage area. Plenty of natural light. Electric car charger inside the garage.
1 Unit Available
88 COMMERCIAL AVE
88 Commercial Ave, New Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 level 1600 sq foot, 2 bedroom 1.5 bath. Perfect location around corner from Rutgers campus. Near restaurants,bars,stores,short drive to LA Fitness & Supermarket,4 blocks to Dry Cleaners. RING doorbell & USB outlets installed.
1 Unit Available
21 LYON LANE
21 Lyon Lane, Franklin Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1510 sqft
This lovely updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome is located on a Cul-De-Sac street in Franklin Park. It's close to shopping, restaurants, NYC bus, North Brunswick Transit Village and Jersey Ave Train Station.
1 Unit Available
219 North Main St
219 North Main Street, Milltown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
219 North Main LLC. - Property Id: 186249 Lovely 2nd floor 2 bedroom apartment. Large living room, eat-in-kitchen, washer/dryer. Water included Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
6508 Shadow Oaks Court
6508 Shadow Oaks Ct, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,675
1074 sqft
Beautiful Open layout 1 bedroom with a Loft. Spacious, elegantly appointed complex, you will feel like you are in the country and miles away from the crowds, nestled in among lush trees. Serene, open and beautifully landscaped.
1 Unit Available
906 Sweet Briar Court
906 Sweet Briar Ct, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1000 sqft
Spacious, elegantly appointed complex, you will feel like you are in the country and miles away from the crowds, nestled in among lush trees. You would never imagine that you are minutes away from shopping, transportation and Route 1.
Results within 5 miles of North Brunswick
38 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
Studio
$1,710
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1218 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
26 Units Available
The Quincy
120 Neilson St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,510
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,698
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,727
1075 sqft
Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and private club room. Minutes from Amtrak NJ Transit and Route 18.
101 Units Available
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,830
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,980
1521 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
67 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,433
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,769
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
21 Units Available
Colony House
1050 George St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,375
775 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1530 sqft
Walk out your door to Buccleuch Park which features 14 tennis courts, jogging trails, ball fields and a fitness trail. Our convenient location is minutes away from Downtown New Brunswick, where all the finest restaurants lie; Rutgers University, St.
32 Units Available
Riverwatch Commons
10 Dennis St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,555
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,686
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
925 sqft
We’ve updated our spaces, from apartment interiors to the community spaces.
22 Units Available
The Vue
110 Somerset St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,889
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1097 sqft
New Brunswick apartments close to major employers and cultural attractions. These homes have stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers. Friendly community with on-site management and package receiving services.
6 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments
10 Lee St, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,255
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
910 sqft
Come join our wonderful community! We are minutes from Middlesex College, shopping, dining, restaurants, entertainment and within walking distance to local schools. Also in close proximity to major roadways such as Rt. 1, Rt. 18 and the NJ Turnpike.
Highland Park
Contact for Availability
Orchard Gardens
260 S 11th Ave, Highland Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
914 sqft
Located on the banks of the Raritan River, these units are ideal for busy commuters, and will provide comfortable amenities like granite countertops, large closets, upgraded finishes, on-site laundry and playgrounds.
Contact for Availability
Douglass Gardens
462 Hamilton St Apt. A, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
780 sqft
These garden-style apartments are within a short drive of Rutgers University, Highland Park and area shops. Apartments feature ceramic-tiled bathrooms, energy-efficient appliances and large closets. On-site playground and green space. Pet-friendly.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for North Brunswick rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,730.
Some of the colleges located in the North Brunswick area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Essex County College, and Hudson County Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to North Brunswick from include Brooklyn, Jersey City, Newark, Elizabeth, and Staten Island.
