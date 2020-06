Amenities

Move right in and enjoy Red Bank life with easy access to all commuter transportation (Ferry, GSP, Bus, Train etc) and walk downtown on any given night or walk across the street to the river to catch a sunset. *Please email me your contact info to schedule a visit*Features:2 Bedrooms 1 BathroomNEW driveway w/ 2 spots Large DeckHuge backyard Shed StorageOpen Floor PlanNewer appliancesWasher/Dryer in UnitDishwasherSunny place with vaulted ceilings and a loft for storageFriendly neighborhoodUpstairs Unit2 minute walk to the Navesink River5 minute walk to downtown red bank 5 minute walk to 2 different parks30 second walk to a neighborhood deli7 minute drive to access the GSP (bus or train station)12 minute drive to Ferry