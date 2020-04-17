28 Riverside Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

Fabulous opportunity to rent this beautifully renovated unit with breathtaking views of the Navesink River. Tenant will enjoy all of the upscale amenities that this building has to offer. These amenities include enclosed garage with one parking spot, 24hr Concierge and security, new fitness center, outdoor pool overlooking the Navesink ( soon to be completed by Memorial Day Weekend) , and first floor laundry room. Convenient location to downtown Red Bank restaurants, theaters, shopping and train to NYC.