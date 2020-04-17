All apartments in Red Bank
Last updated May 28 2020 at 6:18 AM

28 Riverside Avenue

28 Riverside Avenue · (732) 974-1000
Location

28 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701
Red Bank

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2C · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
Fabulous opportunity to rent this beautifully renovated unit with breathtaking views of the Navesink River. Tenant will enjoy all of the upscale amenities that this building has to offer. These amenities include enclosed garage with one parking spot, 24hr Concierge and security, new fitness center, outdoor pool overlooking the Navesink ( soon to be completed by Memorial Day Weekend) , and first floor laundry room. Convenient location to downtown Red Bank restaurants, theaters, shopping and train to NYC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Riverside Avenue have any available units?
28 Riverside Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 Riverside Avenue have?
Some of 28 Riverside Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Riverside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
28 Riverside Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Riverside Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 28 Riverside Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Bank.
Does 28 Riverside Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 28 Riverside Avenue does offer parking.
Does 28 Riverside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Riverside Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Riverside Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 28 Riverside Avenue has a pool.
Does 28 Riverside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 28 Riverside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Riverside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Riverside Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Riverside Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Riverside Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
