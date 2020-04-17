15 Rector Place

Amenities

Waterfront! Not your ordinary apartment ! Unique; many architectural and design features ! Foyer, w/stained glass window and entry door; winding staircase to main level (9' ceilings) featuring a huge open space LR-DR area with glass door to an amazing 24x24 private deck w/water views; custom Kitchen w/granite counters (open to Dining area), sub zero refrigerator, stainless steel double sink, marble floor, & more! Ideal for commuters, only 2 blocks to Train & Bus Station. Close to many fine restaurants and other conveniences ! No pets or smokers,good credit a must