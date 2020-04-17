All apartments in Red Bank
Last updated March 27 2020 at 2:53 PM

15 Rector Place

15 Rector Place · (732) 741-8211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 Rector Place, Red Bank, NJ 07701
Red Bank

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Waterfront! Not your ordinary apartment ! Unique; many architectural and design features ! Foyer, w/stained glass window and entry door; winding staircase to main level (9' ceilings) featuring a huge open space LR-DR area with glass door to an amazing 24x24 private deck w/water views; custom Kitchen w/granite counters (open to Dining area), sub zero refrigerator, stainless steel double sink, marble floor, & more! Ideal for commuters, only 2 blocks to Train & Bus Station. Close to many fine restaurants and other conveniences ! No pets or smokers,good credit a must

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Rector Place have any available units?
15 Rector Place has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Rector Place have?
Some of 15 Rector Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Rector Place currently offering any rent specials?
15 Rector Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Rector Place pet-friendly?
No, 15 Rector Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Bank.
Does 15 Rector Place offer parking?
Yes, 15 Rector Place does offer parking.
Does 15 Rector Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Rector Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Rector Place have a pool?
No, 15 Rector Place does not have a pool.
Does 15 Rector Place have accessible units?
No, 15 Rector Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Rector Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Rector Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Rector Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Rector Place does not have units with air conditioning.
