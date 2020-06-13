/
/
point pleasant
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 PM
272 Apartments for rent in Point Pleasant, NJ📍
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
Waterway
1010 Mclaughlin Avenue, Point Pleasant, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
875 sqft
Waterway Court Apartments offers exceptional living spaces in a wooded beachfront setting. Featuring open floor plans and gleaming hardwood floors, your apartment offers well-considered features to accommodate contemporary life.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1153 Ridgefield Drive
1153 Ridgefield Drive, Point Pleasant, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Seasonal rental offered at $1,400 a week. Newly renovated cottage-style ranch is the perfect summer retreat. Quiet, east of the canal location bordering Pt. Pleasant Beach.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1310 George Street
1310 George Street, Point Pleasant, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Annual Rental...Point Pleasant Boro, East of the Canal, this side by side duplex home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, spacious living room, kitchen, dining room with sliders leading to the back deck with a fenced in yard.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1508 Beaver Dam Road
1508 Beaver Dam Road, Point Pleasant, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
800 sqft
2nd Floor bright end unit apartment. With off street parking. No Pets, No Smokers, all applications must have NTN. Includes Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator. Stove & Microwave.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1229 Woodsend Road
1229 Woods End Road, Point Pleasant, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1500 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL LESS THAN 1 MILE TO BAYHEAD BEACHES! Vacation year round in this beautiful location east of canal near Downtown Pt.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
703 Mt Place
703 Mount Place, Point Pleasant, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Off-season. SEASONAL. WINTER SEPT 7-MAY. Newly gut-renovated 4 BD/2BA located within the historic Lovelandtown area of Point Pleasant.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
50 Bay Point Harbour
50 Bay Point Harbour, Point Pleasant, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$30,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER RENTAL - Minimum six (6) week rental. One of the most prestigious communities at the Shore - Bay Point Harbour Carriage House Model E, 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath with loft overlooking Bay Ave.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1641 ELM AVENUE
1641 Elm Avenue, Point Pleasant, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM LUXURY WATERFRONT LIKE NEW 2ND FLOOR CONDOMINIUM ONLY ONE MILE FROM THE BEACH WITH SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD AND TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, WATERFRONT BALCONY
1 of 1
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1128 Borden Avenue
1128 Borden Avenue, Point Pleasant, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO PETS
Results within 1 mile of Point Pleasant
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1555 Harbor Boulevard 26
1555 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
WATERFRONT LUXURY! - Property Id: 229159 *NO BROKER FEE* *$500 SECURITY DEPOSIT* *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW WHOLE FOODS STEPS AWAY* Luxury waterfront community located mins from Lincoln Tunnel and Mid-Town.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1578 Harbor Boulevard 18
1578 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,450
824 sqft
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY WATERFRONT! - Property Id: 222540 *NO BROKER FEE* *SPECIALS FOR A LIMITED TIME- WAIVED APPLICATION FEE, $500 SECURITY DEPOSIT, NO AMENITY FEE, DISCOUNT PARKING & $1000 1ST MONTH CONCESSION! *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
812 Oak Terrace
812 Oak Terrace, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$21,000
Rental July 11- August 1 .5 Bedrooms,3 1/2 bath . A beautiful family home conveniently located in the ''library section'' of Point Pleasant Beach. Stroll downtown to great restaurants for dining, cocktails, and local shopping.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
319 Central Avenue
319 Central Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
JULY 2020! Reservations now being accepted . Newly renovated rental is situated just three short blocks from all the beauty and action of Jersey's best beaches and boardwalk, yet removed enough for quiet nights with family and friends.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
900 Ocean Avenue
900 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$17,500
AUGUST BEACHFRONT BUILDING/POOLGourmet Grills Tiki Bar4 Beach Badges Included Fully Furnished Walking distance to all stores and Restaurants3 bdr 2 full 2 1/2 baths 3 balconiesBRING YOUR FLIP FLOPS, COCKTAILS, AND RELAX!!
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
632 Main Avenue
632 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer Rental! This is not an annual rental. $1,200 per week. Totally redone Studio apartment, close to beach, short walk to town & accessible to train.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
107 Solar Drive
107 Solar Drive, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Completely updated 3bdrm, 1 ba ranch in Midstreams with huge detached 2 car garage and nice fenced in yard.New kitchen, new SS appliances, all new ductwork, newer windows, AC and furnace.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
808 Walnut Avenue
808 Walnut Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$18,750
Airy and open, this Colonial house with Victorian flourishes is optimally located between the Manasquan River and Point Pleasant Beach for maximum relaxation and fun. With 6 bedrooms, 3.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
101 New Jersey Avenue
101 New Jersey Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Weekly Summer Rental Rate of $2600/week. Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo 1 block to the boardwalk. Full Size Washer and Dryer are included as is 4 beach badges.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
415 Washington Avenue
415 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
Summer Paradise with a inground pool. Lovely summer rental in PPB. a few blocks from beach, boardwalk and town. Close to train station..Newer Kitchen and bathrooms. 5 Bedrooms 3 full bathrooms.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
319 Arnold Avenue
319 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
Summer/winter rental fully furnished. Family friendly 6 bedroom, 3 bath expanded ranch located in the heart of Point Pleasant Beach. Enjoy all the Jersey shore has to offer.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
608 Lake Avenue
608 Lake Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
High End Summer Rental located on Scow Ditch with beautiful views of the Barnegat Bay. One of a kind architectual design with 5 bedrooms and 5 baths, with close proximatry to the Bay Head Yacht Club, local stores and restaurants and beaches.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Mantoloking
1 Unit Available
961 East Avenue
961 East Avenue, Mantoloking, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$60,000
A classic Mantoloking oceanfront home, ready for you to enjoy! Fabulous ocean views from many rooms, a dune top deck, and plenty of parking. Come enjoy the wide and peaceful beaches of Mantoloking, and the sparkling ocean...
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
217 Washington Avenue
217 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Unavilable July 11-18 and Aug 1-154 Beach Badges providedWalk to beach and boardwalk - 1 first floor Bedroom and Bath 3 on 2nd floor2 queens 2 Twins and a full Sleeps 9Linens are provided alsoOut door grill and Patio furniture and out door
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Mantoloking
1 Unit Available
1053 Barnegat Lane
1053 Barnegat Lane, Mantoloking, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
Available 8/22-8/29 and after 9/8 Seahawks' Nest is a short walk down the lane to a breathtaking beach.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Point Pleasant rentals listed on Apartment List is $4,700.
Some of the colleges located in the Point Pleasant area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Point Pleasant from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Jersey City, and Newark.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJ
Somerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJRoselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJBrowns Mills, NJOcean Acres, NJGarwood, NJRobbinsville, NJ