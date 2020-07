Amenities

In the heart of Red Bank, steps away from marina, parks all the shopping and restaurants and vibrant cultural life... waterfront, two story loft with open floor plan, custom gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, hardwood flooring, throughout, custom bathrooms, private elevator within loft, expansive windows with lovely views of the park and Navesink River and so much more. Close to the train, ferry GSP and everything that matters!