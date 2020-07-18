All apartments in Red Bank
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

106 Leighton Avenue

106 Leighton Avenue · (732) 946-2911
Location

106 Leighton Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701
Red Bank

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
This beautiful home has been totally renovated and ready for a new tenant. Everything is new....beautiful white modern new kitchen cabinets, new bathroom, hardwood flooring, all new electrical and new air-conditioning. All new appliances which includes refrigerator, microwave, stove and sink. All new window treatments that stay. Every door and window has been replaced. House has been professionally painted. Alarm system is ready for your hookup. Large, clean basement (freshly painted) for storage. Nice backyard. Wonderful town of Red Bank is a refreshing walk away. Train, supermarkets, shopping, houses of worship, GSP and other major highways are available. AND, the beach is a very short ride. Credit and background check along with a rental application is a MUST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Leighton Avenue have any available units?
106 Leighton Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 Leighton Avenue have?
Some of 106 Leighton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Leighton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
106 Leighton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Leighton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 106 Leighton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Bank.
Does 106 Leighton Avenue offer parking?
No, 106 Leighton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 106 Leighton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 Leighton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Leighton Avenue have a pool?
No, 106 Leighton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 106 Leighton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 106 Leighton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Leighton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Leighton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Leighton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 106 Leighton Avenue has units with air conditioning.
