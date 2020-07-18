106 Leighton Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful home has been totally renovated and ready for a new tenant. Everything is new....beautiful white modern new kitchen cabinets, new bathroom, hardwood flooring, all new electrical and new air-conditioning. All new appliances which includes refrigerator, microwave, stove and sink. All new window treatments that stay. Every door and window has been replaced. House has been professionally painted. Alarm system is ready for your hookup. Large, clean basement (freshly painted) for storage. Nice backyard. Wonderful town of Red Bank is a refreshing walk away. Train, supermarkets, shopping, houses of worship, GSP and other major highways are available. AND, the beach is a very short ride. Credit and background check along with a rental application is a MUST!