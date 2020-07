Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court valet service cats allowed accessible elevator garage 24hr maintenance basketball court business center package receiving yoga

Welcome to Half Moon Harbour. With an unbeatable riverfront location and spectacular views of the Manhattan skyline, this premier apartment address has it all. An outdoor heated pool, lounge area with fire pits, tennis courts, a fitness center, and a gorgeous riverwalk are just some of the perks that come with living at Half Moon Harbour. Major shopping and dining destinations are just minutes away. And for those looking for easy access in and out of the city, our location between the George Washington Bridge and the Lincoln Tunnel, combined with a complimentary shuttle to the NY Waterway Ferry, make commuting carefree. When you live at Half Moon Harbour, you'll be minutes from New York, but miles away from it all.