8203 Boulevard E 28G

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly all utils included recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge doorman gym pool pool table bbq/grill lobby media room rent controlled

NO BROKER FEE 2BR DEAL W ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Property Id: 108183



*NO BROKER FEE*

*DOUBLE BALCONY*

*DOWNTOWN NYC FACING STUDIO APARTMENT!

*ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!

*NO AMENITY FEE*

*NO MOVE IN/OUT FEE*



Private 20 Foot Balconies

24 Hour Doorman

Outdoor Pool

Fitness Center

Game & Lounge Area

Grilling Stations

Pet Friendly

Rent Controlled Building



New York City Bus and Free Shuttle to Port Imperial Ferry stops right in front of building and runs 24/7 with 20 minute ride into mid-town Manhattan, mins to all shopping, restaurants, movie theater, etc

The exclusive facility has an outdoor swimming pool and landscaped deck and includes a brand new designed Clubroom with billiards and lounge areas, full fitness room, and renovated lobby with concierge.

Ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, and cultured marble countertops in bathrooms

Custom cabinetry, stainless steel kitchen sink and appliances

Wall-to-wall wood flooring in foyers, living rooms and bedrooms

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108183

Property Id 108183



(RLNE5846419)