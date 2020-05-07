7855 BLVD EAST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage sauna tennis court

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath with 24 hour doorman, parking, pool and gym. Conveniently located on Blvd East! Transportation to NYC at door. Apt. has a large balcony with 167 acre park and lake views, a large living room, and separate formal dining room, 2 large bedrooms and 2 full baths, one wish shower and one with tub. Beautiful sunsets as well from this apt. Additional features include a galley kitchen with beautiful wood cabinets and granite counters, new stainless steel refrigerator and new stove are on order. Apt. also has hardwood floors and lots of closets throughout. The large master bedroom has it's own master bath, vanity dressing area and an enormous walk-in closet. Best location near park with lake. The Parker Imperial features 24/7 doorman, 24/7 garage attendant, on-site management, 1 assigned garage parking spot, hot/cold water, pool and gym included in rent. Laundry room on every floor. Free tennis in adjacent 167 acre park with lake and Transportation to NYC, Hoboken and Jersey City at door. Pets ok.