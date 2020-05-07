All apartments in North Bergen
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:27 PM

7855 BLVD EAST

7855 Boulevard East · (201) 969-2626
Location

7855 Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ 07047

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 27H · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath with 24 hour doorman, parking, pool and gym. Conveniently located on Blvd East! Transportation to NYC at door. Apt. has a large balcony with 167 acre park and lake views, a large living room, and separate formal dining room, 2 large bedrooms and 2 full baths, one wish shower and one with tub. Beautiful sunsets as well from this apt. Additional features include a galley kitchen with beautiful wood cabinets and granite counters, new stainless steel refrigerator and new stove are on order. Apt. also has hardwood floors and lots of closets throughout. The large master bedroom has it's own master bath, vanity dressing area and an enormous walk-in closet. Best location near park with lake. The Parker Imperial features 24/7 doorman, 24/7 garage attendant, on-site management, 1 assigned garage parking spot, hot/cold water, pool and gym included in rent. Laundry room on every floor. Free tennis in adjacent 167 acre park with lake and Transportation to NYC, Hoboken and Jersey City at door. Pets ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7855 BLVD EAST have any available units?
7855 BLVD EAST has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7855 BLVD EAST have?
Some of 7855 BLVD EAST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7855 BLVD EAST currently offering any rent specials?
7855 BLVD EAST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7855 BLVD EAST pet-friendly?
Yes, 7855 BLVD EAST is pet friendly.
Does 7855 BLVD EAST offer parking?
Yes, 7855 BLVD EAST does offer parking.
Does 7855 BLVD EAST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7855 BLVD EAST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7855 BLVD EAST have a pool?
Yes, 7855 BLVD EAST has a pool.
Does 7855 BLVD EAST have accessible units?
No, 7855 BLVD EAST does not have accessible units.
Does 7855 BLVD EAST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7855 BLVD EAST has units with dishwashers.
Does 7855 BLVD EAST have units with air conditioning?
No, 7855 BLVD EAST does not have units with air conditioning.
