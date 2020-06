Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel gym microwave

Newly built in 2019. A modern exterior finish with interior designs to match. Enjoy quarantine life in this open and airy 3 beds/2 baths in North Bergen. Large modern kitchen with an oversized quartz island and beautiful subway tile. Perfect entertaining space with an open concept for your living/dining needs. high ceilings and double-height windows makes the space bright. New stainless and steel appliances, double door refrigerator. Nest smart thermometer, Fingerprint smart lock, full size W/D and the best full equipped home gym. Working from home is not a problem since 1GB FIOS internet is available upon request. Enjoy high end crate and barrel furnitures and hybrid mattresses. Only 2 blocks to the Tonnelle ave light rail station to NYC. 1 parking spot included. This apartment has everything to make it easy to stay home.