All apartments in Morristown
Find more places like
Jefferson.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Morristown, NJ
/
Jefferson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:01 PM

Jefferson

51 Elm Street · (201) 431-3280
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Morristown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

51 Elm Street, Morristown, NJ 07960
Morristown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit C08 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Unit C02 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Unit B08 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Jefferson.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
on-site laundry
Major renovations underway! New windows, New laundry rooms, New kitchens and Baths, Upgraded hallway lighting, New exteriors and more! Our property is conveniently located near the old fashioned working downtown is a pleasure to walk and shop. The beautiful grounds feature lush landscaping. Units include the following great amenities: spacious floor plans, heat and hot water. Looking for the ultimate in comfort, well look no further and call The Jefferson Apartments your new home awaits you. Our spacious studios and 1 bedrooms floor plans offers you more than you could imagine; a distinguished community with only 31 apartments, walking distance to local restaurants and stores. Convenient to I-287 and minutes to downtown Morristown. Call and schedule a tour today Visit The Jefferson Apartments today and let our professional management staff show you our apartment homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Jefferson have any available units?
Jefferson has 3 units available starting at $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Jefferson have?
Some of Jefferson's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Jefferson currently offering any rent specials?
Jefferson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Jefferson pet-friendly?
No, Jefferson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morristown.
Does Jefferson offer parking?
Yes, Jefferson offers parking.
Does Jefferson have units with washers and dryers?
No, Jefferson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Jefferson have a pool?
No, Jefferson does not have a pool.
Does Jefferson have accessible units?
No, Jefferson does not have accessible units.
Does Jefferson have units with dishwashers?
No, Jefferson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Jefferson have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Jefferson has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Metropolitan Lofts
11 De Hart Street
Morristown, NJ 07960
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave
Morristown, NJ 07960
Chancery Square
11 Cattano Ave
Morristown, NJ 07960
Alister Morristown
1 Washington Avenue, Bldg. 7, Apt. 4A
Morristown, NJ 07960
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave
Morristown, NJ 07960
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr
Morristown, NJ 07927
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive
Morristown, NJ 07927
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St
Morristown, NJ 07960

Similar Pages

Morristown 1 BedroomsMorristown 2 BedroomsMorristown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMorristown Apartments with ParkingMorristown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJHackensack, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJLodi, NJOld Bridge, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJRutherford, NJAvenel, NJSecaucus, NJFair Lawn, NJMadison, NJCaldwell, NJWestfield, NJChatham, NJEast Rutherford, NJShort Hills, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of TechnologyEssex County CollegeHudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University