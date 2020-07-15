Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan refrigerator recently renovated bathtub carpet microwave oven range Property Amenities courtyard parking garage on-site laundry

Major renovations underway! New windows, New laundry rooms, New kitchens and Baths, Upgraded hallway lighting, New exteriors and more! Our property is conveniently located near the old fashioned working downtown is a pleasure to walk and shop. The beautiful grounds feature lush landscaping. Units include the following great amenities: spacious floor plans, heat and hot water. Looking for the ultimate in comfort, well look no further and call The Jefferson Apartments your new home awaits you. Our spacious studios and 1 bedrooms floor plans offers you more than you could imagine; a distinguished community with only 31 apartments, walking distance to local restaurants and stores. Convenient to I-287 and minutes to downtown Morristown. Call and schedule a tour today Visit The Jefferson Apartments today and let our professional management staff show you our apartment homes.