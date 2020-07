Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking media room

Updated 1 bed 1 bath Apartment in Morristown.Chefs Kitchen with SS appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. First floor unit. Heat and Hot water included. CENTRAL AIR! This unit is minutes from downtown morristown and all morristown offers! Restaurants, parks, theatre, public transportation, and everything else you need! Make this your home today.