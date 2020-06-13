/
47 Apartments for rent in Franklin, NJ📍
11 MABIE ST
11 Mabie Street, Franklin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
GREAT RENTAL, EASY TO SHOW. CLEAN, FRESH PAINT. tenant PAYS SEWER AND WATER.
129 MAIN ST
129 Main Street, Franklin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Nice 2 Bedroom Apartment!!! Hardwood Floors, Separate Dining Area, Large Rooms, Natural Gas & More!!! Convenient Location For The Everyday Commuter! Great Rental!!!
75 ROUTE 23
75 New Jersey Highway 23, Franklin, NJ
Studio
$850
Do you need a address for your business? Place to meet customers? We have a conference room, office and storage at your disposal. Don't want to rent whole floor? Rent the space you need and pay less. Signage at street avail. Heat/electric included.
62 NESTOR ST
62 Nestor Street, Franklin, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Fully Renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath with gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, marble backsplash, recessed lighting, stunning floors and tile bathroom. Laundry in unit. Basement available for extra storage. Plenty of off-street parking.
270 MUNSONHURST RD
270 Munsonhurst Road, Franklin, NJ
Studio
$1,650
3 Bedroom Updated Ranch Located Close to Route 23 and Route 15. Newer Floors, Roof, Kitchen, Bathroom, Roof And So Much More. Washer& Dryer Hook Up Available.
111 MAIN ST
111 Main Street, Franklin, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Welcome home to your over-sized 4 bedroom, well maintained apartment in the heart of Franklin, New Jersey. Just minutes from Rt. 23 and other major highways! Owner takes great pride in ownership here. Hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Franklin
100 QUARRY Rd
100 Quarry Rd, Hamburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Large 2 Bedroom 1.5 Apartment In Desirable Heritage Village!!! Open Floor, Large Rooms , Two Entrances, Plenty Of Parking & Much More! Call Today!!! Must See!! Great Location For The Everyday Commuter Great Rental!!!
62 KING COLE RD
62 King Cole Road, Hamburg, NJ
Studio
$400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
......Garage Only...... Use For Storage....Comes with Parking Great Rental!
175 ROUTE 23
175 Hamburg Turnpike, Hamburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
Nice Updated 1 Bedroom Apartment!!! Ground Floor, Hardwood Floors & Much More!!! Must See! Convenient Location For The Everyday Commuter! Great Rental!!! Open Floor Plan ... Unit 2 ... Available November 1st
Results within 5 miles of Franklin
7 HAVENHILL RD
7 Havenhill Rd, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1619 sqft
Easy living with this large ranch with high ceilings. Live all on one floor.
10 HARKER HILL DR
10 Harker Hill Road, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Completely Updated Town-Home In Desirable Crystal Springs!!! Ground Floor Unit, Updated Kitchen w/ Granite Counter-Tops, Newer Flooring, Gas Fireplace, 2 Decks, Great Views & Much More!!! Must See!! Full Finished Walk-Out Basement....
79 CLARK RD
79 Clark Road, Sussex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Totally Renovated Two Bedroom Cottage.Cottage sits on main property. Landlord takes care of Grounds. Tenants have use of In-Ground pool. All Utilies are electric. Beautiful yard. Available for Occupancy June 1st 2020.
17 TANNERY HILL DR
17 Tannery Hill Drive, Sussex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Luxury Rental, 4 BR, 3.5 Bath Single family home in the desirable section of Crystal Springs w magnificent views of the 16th fairway & green of Crystal Springs Golf Course.
7 WASHINGTON RD
7 Washington Road, Ogdensburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Charming Cape with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, one car garage and a fenced in yard. This home has been freshly painted and the carpets cleaned along with a new electric range/oven.
181 WHITE LAKE RD
181 White Lake Rd, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
PRIVATE COUNTRY SETTING WALKING DISTANCE TO PARK, LAKE, SOCCER FIELDS, TRACK... SHOPRITE AND NEW CENTER WITHIN EASY WALK... SPARTA SCHOOLS
27 Bourne Cir
27 Bourne Circle, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1300 sqft
Crystal Springs !!! 2nd floor condo in move-in condition with beautiful golf and mountain views. Gas fireplace, ceiling fans, open floor plan, cathedral ceilings, end unit Excellent condition, very clean, No smoking in condo or garage.
207 Houses Corner Rd
207 Houses Corner Road, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Clean 1 bedroom apartment complete with living room (or optional 2nd bedroom), kitchen and full bath. The unit has been newly carpeted and offers plenty of natural light! Located on the 2nd floor. All clients to be screened with Mysmartmove.com.
383 ROUTE 23
383 State Rt 23, Sussex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Lg 4 Bdrm, EIK, huge Liv Rm. Full unfinished Bsmt w/ interior access to main floor. Laundry facility on main floor. Being freshly painted.
16 MAIN ST UNIT C6
16 Main Street, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Move right in to this recently updated 1st floor unit in The Hamlet. Freshly painted, newer wall to wall carpeting, gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters & stainless steel appliances.
53 WOODPORT RD
53 Woodport Road, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Completely Renovated 1 Bedroom In Desirable Sparta!!! Newer Flooring, Kitchen, Bathrooms, Professionally Painted, Nice Deck, Fireplace, Washer & Dryer In Apartment & Much More!!! Must See! Call Today All Utilities Included!!! Great Rental!!!
92 MARA BLVD
92 Mara Blvd, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2291 sqft
3-Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, end unit townhouse in desirable Round Top in Sparta--centrally located in town center. Fully-finished, walk-out basement with sliders to paver patio.
30 Andrea Dr
30 Andrea Drive, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely Renovated 2 Bedroom W/ Hardwood Floors, Large Rooms, Updated Kitchen, Heat & Hotwater Included!!! Really A Must See Rental...No Dogs.... Great Rental!!! Unit 6F
24 BRAMBLE CT
24 Bramble Court, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1350 sqft
Stunning 2 BR, 2 Full Bath renovated condo with top of the line quality. Cathedral ceilings. Enjoy on-site award winning golf courses and restaurants. Skiing & Minerals Sports Club is minutes away.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin
10 Harborside Place
10 Harborside Drive, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,715
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Panoramic Views from Rooftop Deck Great Location & Spectacular View! Spacious Floor-plans Conveniently located on the Hudson Waterfront for easy commute and plenty of shopping and dining nearby.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Franklin rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,440.
Some of the colleges located in the Franklin area include Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Essex County College, Rutgers University-Newark, and Drew University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Franklin from include Newark, Elizabeth, Morristown, East Orange, and Clifton.
