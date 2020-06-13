/
93 Apartments for rent in Somerville, NJ📍
142 W CLIFF ST
142 West Cliff Street, Somerville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 4 full bath Craftsman Style home. Gourmet kitchen boasts large center island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & recessed lighting. French doors from the kitchen lead to deck and private yard.
63 E CLIFF ST
63 East Cliff Street, Somerville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Walk to town, train, shopping and restaurants! Updated END unit townhome in the heart of Somerville. Abuts park with walking trails! Central air, stainless steelappliances and more. No smoking!
26 DIVISION ST
26 Division Street, Somerville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and sunlit apartment located in a stunning location near shops, resatuarants and entertainment. Broker fee paid by landlord on two year lease. Convienient proximity to train station and post office.
2 GRANT AVE
2 Grant Avenue, Somerville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Additional 2 Bonus Room on the third floor with finished Attic space for A Home office in downtown Somerville. Recently Renovated with Brand New Kitchen and Appliances with granite counter tops.
100 W BROWN ST
100 West Brown Street, Somerville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Location! A few short blocks from trendy downtown Somerville, this spacious unit has fresh paint, HWD flrs, open flr plan, W/D hook-ups in basement, along with a designated storage area. Exclusive parking lot for tenants.
64 W MAIN ST
64 West Main Street, Somerville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,875
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION! lOCATION! lOCATION! Just steps away from NJ Transit & NYC train, this large 1 BR unit overlooking Main Street, offers all the conveniences of city living right outside your door. No need for Uber.
Results within 1 mile of Somerville
The Lena
100 River Park Dr, Raritan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,675
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Pet-friendly community featuring pool, tennis court, clubhouse and business center. Short drive to Char Steakhouse for fine dining or to Raritan Valley Park for recreation.
573 Bridgewater Ave
573 Bridgewater Avenue, Finderne, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1464 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, renovated kitchen & backyard - Property Id: 292712 4 Bedroom / 2 bath / large living room / large backyard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292712 Property Id 292712 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5828221)
269, N. 1-st, Ave. B
269 N 1st Ave, Manville, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1300 sqft
Lovely Cute, Spacious, Sunny, 2 Bdrms - Property Id: 45252 Live in style. Treasure your time in this special home.
52 1ST AVE
52 First Avenue, Raritan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
Nicely Renovated Â½ Duplex 3 Bedroom Apartment In Very Convenient Location.
306 N 4th
306 North 4th Avenue, Manville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious colonial-style townhouse, 3 large BRs, 2.5bths. Master BR has it's own private bath and walk in closet, LR, DR or FR, EIK. Full bsmt.w/laundry area. 1-car garage. Gas heat, central air, Patio.
54 1ST AVE
54 First Avenue, Raritan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Nicely Renovated Half Duplex 3 Bedroom Apartment In Very Convenient Location. Completely Renovated Eat-In Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove), Granite Countertops & New Cabinets, Walk-In Pantry.
18 DARTMOUTH AVE, Apt 4A
18 Dartmouth Avenue, Finderne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Ideal Location! Newly beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom unit sits on first floor at the end of private road; overlooking pool, tennis & basketball courts & playground.
Green Knoll
20 SOMERSET AVE
20 Somerset Avenue, Green Knoll, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1344 sqft
Spacious split level boasting amazing features all through. An open and airy layout perfect for gatherings and leisure living! Hard wood floors expand through a large LR.
Green Knoll
569 N BRIDGE ST
569 N Bridge St, Green Knoll, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1930 sqft
Single family house with a circular driveway in Bridgewater School District. Freshly painted, upgraded utilities,granite counter tops,maple cabinets,center island in the kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Somerville
Bound Brook
Bound Brook Apartments
73B Codrington Dr, Bound Brook, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,259
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
525 sqft
This community offers residents on-site parking, 24-hour emergency maintenance and a pet-friendly environment. Apartments include hardwood flooring, high-speed internet access, and free heat and hot water. Chimney Rock West and Codrington Park are both nearby.
AVE Somerset
199 Pierce Street, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,835
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1168 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Somerset for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
9 Lewis street
9 Lewis Street, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2150 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Beautiful and spacious single family house - Property Id: 297418 Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, two-story home with basement, attic, front porch, two-car garage, and well-kept front/back yards.
South Bound Brook
15 Swing Bridge Lane
15 Swing Bridge Ln, South Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
2000 sqft
Luxury 2br Townhouse available - Property Id: 21586 Beautiful Canal Crossing townhome ready to move in.
508 Union Avenue
508 Union Avenue, Finderne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Great 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in Bridgewater Twsp. Close all your shopping needs. Easy access to 287, 22 and 78. 1.4 miles to the Bridgewater train station and only 0.4 miles to the New York bus.
3107 ROUTE 22
3107 Rt, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
5 room freshly painted, wood floors newly refinished. 4 rooms, 2 bed rooms on main floor and additional living space - office and rec area in the basement. Spacious rear yard for recreation etc. Owner will plow driveway when snow exceed 3 inches.
1100 New Jersey 28
1100 Easton Turnpike, Somerset County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1000 sqft
Here's your chance to live in a charming fully-renovated cottage-like house in historic North Branch (on the border of Somerville & Branchburg). Why live in a tiny apt.
South Bound Brook
106 Johnson Street
106 Johnson St, South Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
2050 sqft
Gramercy Townhomes is a luxury townhomes complex featuring 22 luxurious 3-story townhouse-style apartments with unparalleled luxury features, located at 153 Main Street in South Bound brook, in the heart of the nation's largest metropolitan area -
9 BUJAK CT
9 Bujak Court, Bradley Gardens, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Well maintained 2005 Colonial with bright & open floor plan. Spacious kitchen opens to living spaces, interior freshly painted. Conveniently located to corporate centers, shopping & transportation.
